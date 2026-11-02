Ranbir-Sai-Ravie's 10 Cute KBC Moments

From personal stories of love, marriage and fatherhood to Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan sharing their fondest Diwali memories from childhood, there were plenty of heartwarming, candid moments on the special Ramayana episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi appeared on the special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati along with Ravie Dubey.

Key Points 'Diwali ki ek he yaad hai, ki agar bagal vale ke yaha bomb fata hai, toh humara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye,' Amitabh shared.

'Meri sherni mere aage khadi thi aur main chuha ban kar apne ghutnon par khada tha ki, 'Baby, will you marry me?' Ranbir's proposal story with Alia.

'Pehle achche insaan hone chahiye...it would be better if he also knows how to cook,'Sai Pallavi's expectations about her future partner.

The lead cast of Ramayana -- Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey -- appeared on the Diwali special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Ranbir stayed true to his on-screen character, always refering to Lord Ram as 'Prabhu Jai Shree Ram'.

The beauty of watching KBC with Amitabh Bachchan is his ability to turn simple conversations into grand moments with his wisdom and humour.

Divya Nair gives us the highlights from the two-part episode.

1. How Ravie Dubey got to play Laxman

Ravie Dubey mentioned how divine intervention played a role in enabling him to get the role of Laxman in Ramayana.

He mentioned he was shooting for the television show Lakhan Leela Bhargava in Lucknow. During a break in the shoot, he happened to spot a temple dedicated to Laxman.

'I had never known there was one,' he said. He also explained that Lucknow was once known as Lakshmanpuri and, according to legend, the city was given to Laxman by Lord Ram.

Ravi revealed that he went inside the temple, and offered prayers. A year later, he was cast as Laxman.

2. Ranbir's proposal to Alia at Maasai Mara

While answering a question about wildebeest migration, Ranbir described how he proposed to Alia Bhatt during their trip to Kenya.

He revealed that he had already spoken to their guide and driver, asking them to halt somewhere in the middle of the jungle so he could get down on one knee while the guide photographed the moment from a distance.

While Ranbir explained his thought process and said, 'Because girls love taking photographs and posting them on Instagram.'

To which, Amitabh jokingly responded, 'Par sir, ek proof hona chahiye.'

Ranbir then recalled how three lions were standing about 100 feet away while he proposed.

'Teen babbar sher is taraf the, kuch 100 meter par, aur meri sherni mere aage khadi thi aur main chuha ban kar apne ghutnon par khada tha ki, 'Baby, will you marry me?'' he said.

In the wild setting, though he said he 'felt like a mouse', Ranbir added that it was a moment he would cherish.

Ranbir also mentioned how friendship is the foundation of his relationship with Alia.

3. Ranbir compared his jodi with Alia to Amitabh-Jaya

Referring to the height difference between Alia and him, Ranbir mentioned how he often compares them to Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh then shared an interesting anecdote from his marriage, revealing that Jaya used to call him 'Lambuji'.

He recalled how his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, later intervened and suggested that Jaya address him by his name instead.

4. How Amitabh found time for Abhishek

Ranbir mentioned how he could never raise his head in front of two people -- his father, the late Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan -- out of respect.

Recalling how his father once criticised his career decisions and choice of movies, Ranbir asked Amitabh how he handled such situations with his own children.

'I never criticised Abhishek,' Amitabh said.

Ranbir also reminded him how Abhishek would speak fondly about his father, who once took a flight from Switzerland to watch his son play.

Despite his busy schedule, Amitabh said that whenever possible, if Abhishek requested his presence, he would make it happen.

He added that if there was love, kartavya becomes easier.

5. Ravie praised wife Sargun

Describing their love story, Ravie Dubey mentioned how he met Sargun Mehta on the sets of a television serial they worked on together in 2010.

'She was colourful, vibrant, childlike,' he said, describing Sargun.

Speaking about the qualities he admires most in his wife, Ravie said she is a 'kamaal ki beti, dost, bahu, biwi' and someone who comes up with 'breakthrough ideas' as an entrepreneur.

'I'm always in awe of her,' he said, expressing his admiration and respect for Sargun.

6. Sai Pallavi spoke about her ideal partner

When Amitabh asked Sai Pallavi about the qualities she looks for in her ideal partner, the actor said she would want someone who can introspect and has an opinion of his own.

She emphasised that being 'dil se achha' (good at heart) was important to her.

Since she does not know how to cook herself, Sai also added that she would like her partner to know how to cook!

'Pehle achche insaan hone chahiye. He should not be very self-centred. He should be someone who is introspective. One who checks his actions. So someone who has some insight about where he is in life... he can make mistakes, but he must mend them too. It should not be that he is blaming it on someone else.

'It is not that there is a huge list, but he should be a good person, and it would be better if he also knows how to cook,' she said.

The actor also mentioned how she started her career by participating in a dance reality show during her Class 12 vacation and started getting acting offers. But she chose to study for six years and complete her medical degree in Georgia.

When Amitabh asked why the actor, who plays Sita in Ramayana, moved from studying medicine to acting, she replied, 'Bhagwan ne likh diya... aage act karo.'

Ranbir immediately added, 'Bhagwan ka prescription tha, Sir.'

7. Anup Jalota's special mehfil

The episode featured a special musical moment with Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota.

Amitabh revealed how he first heard the singer in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, around midnight, 40 years ago.

'Sabse pehle humne inko suna tha ek chota sa shehar hai jiska naam hai Banda... Banda mein hamare jo rishtedaar the unke chhat pe madhraat ko aapko suna tha humne,' Bachchan said.

'Rajanji ke parivaar mein...' reminded Anup Jalota.

'Chalees varsh ho gaye is baat ko... aur uske baad toh aap na jaane kahan pahunch gaye hain, Amitabh summed up.

8. Sai Pallavi sings a Sanskrit bhajan

When Sai Pallavi congratulated the dancers and artistes for their outstanding performance, Ranbir hinted that Sai Pallavi is very talented and urged her to sing.

Sai left the audience mesmerised with her impromptu rendition of the Sanskrit Krishna bhajan, Mandasmitha Mukha.

9. Sindoor and Lord Hanuman

When Amitabh asked Director Nitesh Tiwari about the research that went into making Ramayana, the filmmaker revealed that there are nearly 300 different versions of the epic in India.

Sharing an interesting story that highlights Lord Hanuman's innocence and devotion to Lord Ram, he narrated how Hanuman once saw Sita applying sindoor on her forehead.

Curious, he asked her why she did so. Sita explained: 'Aisa karne se mere Ram ko achha lagta hai.'

Hanuman immediately went and smeared sindoor all over his body. He then went and asked Lord Ram, 'Ab main aapko kitna achha lagta hun?'

10. Amitabh-Ranbir's Diwali memories

Reminiscing about his childhood Diwali celebrations, Ranbir said the festival was always about family and love.

'Diwali ka matlab parivar hota hai. Pehle hum RK Studios jate the, waha Laxmi pooja karte the, fir mere dadi Shri Krishna Kapoorji ko milne jaate; wo hume paise deti thi. Ghar aakar hum Laxmi pooja karte the, papa patakhe jalate the, fir khana khake so jate thhe,' he recalled.

Bachchan recalled how families would carefully preserve their traditional mitti ke diye by washing and drying them before reusing them the following year. He also observed how things have changed, with electric lights becoming more common today.

'Diwali ki ek he yaad hai, ki agar bagal vale ke yaha bomb fata hai, toh humara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye,' he said.

Amitabh also recalled an incident when a firecracker burst in his hand and used the experience to remind everyone to be careful while bursting crackers.