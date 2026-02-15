Ranbir Kapoor To Shoot Brahmastra, Animal 2 Soon

Ranbir Kapoor: 'I'm working very hard for two-three years on the movies that I'm doing.'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor seen in Mumbai earlier this week. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points 'My next release is Ramayana, which is coming out in Diwali.'

'Love & War is special.'

'Lots of you want part two of my films, but there are newer stories and directors to work with.'

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor heaped praises on filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster hit, Dhurandhar, and called it his "current favourite" movie.

Ranbir went live on Instagram on Saturday through the account of his lifestyle brand, ARK, during which he interacted with fans and followers. When asked about the film, Ranbir went on to praise the project and said the entire cast delivered a commendable performance.

"The last current favourite movie I saw was Dhurandhar, and I absolutely loved it. The entire cast and crew smashed it. Really good times at the movies," the actor said.

"My current favourite songs I'm listening to are all the amazing tracks from Dhurandhar, that's right up there," he added.

Ranbir also talked about his upcoming releases and expansion plans of his brand. He said after a three-year wait period, he will have back-to-back movie releases, starting with Ramayana from Nitesh Tiwari this Diwali.

"My next release is Ramayana, which is coming out in Diwali, and after that will be Love & War. That's what my next two releases are. I've been working very hard on the projects that I'm part of," he said.

Ranbir said working on Love & War, which reunites the actor with the acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been an "amazing experience" for him.

"It blows my mind that a director for four decades is best at what he does. It is special," the 43-year-old actor said, without divulging the timeline of the release of Love & War.

Billed as an ambitious cinematic event, Ramayana features Ranbir as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman.

On a query about Ramayana releasing around his daughter Raha's birthday, Kapoor simply called it a "beautiful coincidence".

Love & War also features Kapoor's actor wife, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

Speaking about the delayed release of his movies, Ranbir, whose last work was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 film Animal, said "good things take time" and added that he is hoping audiences will enjoy those films when they arrive on the big screen.

"It's my bad luck that when I start a movie usually people finish movies in four to six months but my films take a long time. I hope when it releases you forget all that time that it has taken. But I assure you that I'm working very hard for two-three years on the movies that I'm doing."

Ranbir also said he will soon begin work on Brahmastra and Animal 2.

"Brahmastra 2 is in the works, should happen soon. We will start shooting very soon. Animal Park will start mid next year," he informed.

Responding to a fan query about the possibility of Rockstar 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2, Ranbir said not every film can be turned into a sequel.

"Lots of you want part two of my films, but there are newer stories and directors to work with," he said, adding, "I don't think we've cracked a script of Rockstar 2. But if Imtiaz Ali (director) cracks a good to take forward the story of Jordan, it will be exciting."

On Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2, Kapoor said, "The film had the perfect end, so I don't think it warrants part two. But maybe another film comes with a similar genre, which you guys will hopefully love."

On his brand, ARK, Ranbir said he hopes it becomes a popular and loved brand.

"It's not easy to start a brand. It's been a year, the intention is to make it a global brand and target every kind of consumer who likes style, luxury and comfort. But opening a store is an expensive thing my team says so till then you all can buy online."