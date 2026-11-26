Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra and Director Nitesh Tiwari worshipped at Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib before meeting the second most powerful man in the country.
Ranbir Kapoor, Producer Namit Malhotra and Director Nitesh Tiwari visited Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab to offer prayers and seek blessings following the success of their film Ramayana: Part 1.
Meeting Amitbhai
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and Co-Producer Niraj Sanghai and congratulated them on bringing one of India's most revered epics to the big screen on such an ambitious cinematic scale.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff