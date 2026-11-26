Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra and Director Nitesh Tiwari worshipped at Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib before meeting the second most powerful man in the country.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bupinder Singh Bhullar/Instagram

IMAGE: Ranbir, Producer Namit Malhotra, Director Nitesh Tiwari at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bupinder Singh Bhullar/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor, Producer Namit Malhotra and Director Nitesh Tiwari visited Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab to offer prayers and seek blessings following the success of their film Ramayana: Part 1.

IMAGE: Ranbir at the langar at the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

Meeting Amitbhai

IMAGE: Home Minister Amit Shah with Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir and Sai Pallavi and Co-Producer Niraj Sanghai, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy World of Ramayana/Instagram

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari and Co-Producer Niraj Sanghai and congratulated them on bringing one of India's most revered epics to the big screen on such an ambitious cinematic scale.

Photograph: Kind courtesy World of Ramayana/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff