Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu Cheer For Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's date night with Ranbir Kapoor and the rest of the family!

Alia Bhatt's strongest cheerleaders came forward to support her latest production, Don't Be Shy, releasing on Prime Video, at a special screening in Mumbai.

Directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film stars Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, and Piyush Khati.

Key Points Alia Bhatt’s family cheers for her at the special screening of her film, Don't Be Shy.

The film is directed by debutante Sreeti Mukerji and stars Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora and Piyush Khati.

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the screening, including Sharvari, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Vedang Raina.

Alia Bhatt's husband Ranbir Kapoor and mum-in-law Neetu Kapoor flank her.

Don't Be Shy has been produced by Alia and her Shaheen Bhatt's production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Say cheese! Shaheen's fiance Ishaan Mehra joins Alia's parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, along with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor.

Don't Be Shy cast Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora, Aarushi Bajaj and Ansh Duggal with Director Sreeti Mukerji, centre.

Interestingly, Sreeti is Ayan Mukerji's cousin, and has previously assisted him in his films, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva.

Ayan Mukerji.

Alia invites her Alpha co-star Sharvari.

Varia fans get a special surprise with Varun Dhawan's arrival. In case you're wondering, 'Varia' refers to Varun and Alia's loyal fans.

Alia's Jigra co-star, Vedang Raina.

Karan Johar.

Shaza Morani and Priyank Sharma.

Manish Malhotra.

Ananya Birla.

Samay Raina.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff