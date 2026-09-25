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Ranbir Kapoor-Neetu Cheer For Alia Bhatt

By REDIFF MOVIES September 25, 2026 15:04 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Alia Bhatt's date night with Ranbir Kapoor and the rest of the family!

Alia Bhatt's strongest cheerleaders came forward to support her latest production, Don't Be Shy, releasing on Prime Video, at a special screening in Mumbai.

Directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film stars Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, and Piyush Khati.

Key Points

  • Alia Bhatt’s family cheers for her at the special screening of her film, Don't Be Shy.
  • The film is directed by debutante Sreeti Mukerji and stars Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora and Piyush Khati.
  • Several Bollywood celebrities attended the screening, including Sharvari, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Vedang Raina.
 

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt's husband Ranbir Kapoor and mum-in-law Neetu Kapoor flank her.

 

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt

Don't Be Shy has been produced by Alia and her Shaheen Bhatt's production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

 

Alia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Shaheen's boyfriend Ishaan Mehra, their mother Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor, father Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor

Say cheese! Shaheen's fiance Ishaan Mehra joins Alia's parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, along with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor.

 

Shaheen and Alia with the cast Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora, Director Sreeti Mukerji, Aarushi Bajaj Ansh Duggal

Don't Be Shy cast Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora, Aarushi Bajaj and Ansh Duggal with Director Sreeti Mukerji, centre.

Interestingly, Sreeti is Ayan Mukerji's cousin, and has previously assisted him in his films, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva.

 

Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji.

 

Sharvari

Alia invites her Alpha co-star Sharvari.

 

Varun Dhawan

Varia fans get a special surprise with Varun Dhawan's arrival. In case you're wondering, 'Varia' refers to Varun and Alia's loyal fans. 

 

Vedang Raina

Alia's Jigra co-star, Vedang Raina.

 

Karan Johar

Karan Johar.

 

Shaza Morani and Priyank Sharma

Shaza Morani and Priyank Sharma.

 

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra.

 

Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla.

 

Samay Raina

Samay Raina.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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