Ranbir Kapoor Named Among TIME's 100 Most Influential People

Ranbir Kapoor, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, acclaimed chef Vikas Khanna are among TIME magazine's 100 most influential people for 2026.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points Ayushmann Khurrana penned Ranbir Kapoor's feature, praising his authentic craft and ability to connect with a global audience as a cultural bridge.

Other notable movie figures on the list: Zoe Saldana, Ben Stiller, Benicio Del Toro, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Dakota Johnson, Claire Danes, Alan Cumming, Wagner Moura, Jafar Panahi.

Ranbir Kapoor, Chef Vikas Khanna and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are among TIME magazine's 100 most influential people 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor's Influence in Cinema

Ranbir's piece in the feature was written by his contemporary, Ayushmann Khurrana.

'There are actors who chase legacy and there are actors who become one through their craft. Ranbir Kapoor is the latter. In an industry as prolific and passionate as Indian cinema, we often measure greatness in decibels -- box office numbers, fan frenzy, opening weekends. But every once in a while, an actor shifts something quieter yet far more enduring: Our emotional vocabulary as an audience,' Ayushmann writes.

'Ranbir has been doing that film after film. In a world where performances are often amplified, Ranbir internalises. He shows our culture through quiet restraint. He represents the India that is finally learning how to listen to itself and leaves a mark through simple authenticity.

'Globally, actors like Ranbir become important cultural bridges. He embodies an India that is evolving not just in scale but also in sensitivity. Our cinema is influencing the world. Ranbir isn't just a movie star -- he's a storyteller talking to a global audience and telling them stories of a fabled, mythical country where epics like The Ramayana have inspired other civilisations and cultures.'

Ranbir is yet to react to this honour.

Other Influential Figures

Other notable movie figures on the list: Zoe Saldana, Ben Stiller, Benicio Del Toro, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Dakota Johnson, Claire Danes, Alan Cumming, Wagner Moura, Jafar Panahi.

Leaders like Donald Trump, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chinese President Xi Jinping also feature alongside newer and emerging figures such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The lineup also includes key policymakers like US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff