Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif To Reunite For This Movie

'The script for Raajneeti 2 is ready, and the time is ripe.'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in Raajneeti.

Key Points Prakash Jha announces a sequel to his 2010 film, Raajneeti.

The sequel will have the same cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah.

'Like the first Raajneeti, the second part will also be based on the Mahabharat.'

Director Prakash Jha will bring back Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in a sequel to his 2010 hit, Raajneeti.

"Like the first Raajneeti, the second part will also be based on the Mahabharat," Prakash Jha, whose series Sankalp on the arrogance and corruption in the educational system of Bihar is steaming on OTT, tells Subhash K Jha.

"The script for Raajneeti 2 is ready, and the time is ripe. There is so much more story to tell than what we have seen so far."

The star cast of Raajneeti 2

Raajneeti 2 is expected to have the same stellar cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif (who has been on a maternity leave and this will be her comeback film), Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee and Naseeruddin Shah.

The first had created history on many counts when it released in 2010.

Katrina, known for her glamour alone, had played a character resembling Sonia Gandhi and she was fully committed to getting it right.

Also, Prakash Jha was thrilled that the film featured many National Award winners.

"Everyone was outstanding in the film. This film took Ranbir to another level, but I was pretty certain that he would win the National Award for his performance," he says.

Ranbir played an US-educated scion of a political dynasty, who had to reluctantly return home to shoulder his family's duties.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff