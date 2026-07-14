Ranbir Kapoor Buys Land At *This* Price

Ranbir Kapoor has made a significant investment, purchasing 25.7 acres of land in Pune's scenic Mulshi taluka for over Rs 16.42 crore (Rs 164.2 million), underscoring a growing trend among celebrities to favour land banking for long-term real estate appreciation and development potential.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Ranbir Kapoor acquired 25.7 acres across four parcels in Mulshi, Pune district, for more than Rs 16.42 crore (Rs 164.2 million).

His investment highlights a broader trend among Bollywood celebrities who are increasingly opting for land over luxury apartments as a strategic, long-term asset.

Mulshi is a sought-after destination due to its natural beauty, accessibility from Mumbai and Pune, and potential for private estates, holiday homes, and hospitality projects.

Ranbir Kapoor has joined a growing list of film personalities investing in land, purchasing 25.7 acres in Pune district's Mulshi taluka for more than Rs 16.42 crore (Rs 164.2 million).

According to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the acquisition was completed through four separate transactions, with stamp duty of Rs 82.13 lakh.

Ranbir's purchase reflects a wider trend among celebrities who are increasingly choosing land over luxury apartments, viewing it as a long-term investment that offers both appreciation potential and flexibility for future development.

Ranbir Kapoor's Mulshi Land Parcels

According to CRE Matrix, Ranbir acquired four adjoining land parcels in the village Pimpri, Mulshi, through separate transactions registered on the same day.

The actor purchased the largest on a 10.8-acre parcel for Rs 7.08 crore (Rs 70.8 million). He bought a 7.4-acre parcel for Rs 4.62 crore (Rs 46.2 million), a 5.3-acre parcel for Rs 3.32 crore (Rs 33.2 million), and a 2.2-acre parcel for nearly Rs 1.40 crore (Rs 14 million).

The transactions were registered on April 30, 2026.

Why Mulshi Attracts Investors

Located about an hour from Pune and within easy reach of Mumbai, Mulshi has emerged as one of Maharashtra's most sought-after destinations for high-value land acquisitions.

Nestled amidst the Sahyadri hills and centred around the scenic Mulshi Lake, the region offers a rare combination of natural beauty, accessibility and development potential.

Large land parcels in Mulshi and the neighbouring Maval taluka have become particularly attractive because they can accommodate private estates, holiday homes, boutique resorts and hospitality projects.

The region benefits from excellent road connectivity through the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the old National Highway, while its rolling hills, forests and numerous small dams have further enhanced its appeal among affluent buyers seeking lifestyle investments.

Celebrities Turn to Land Banks

Ranbir is not the only celebrity who is building a land portfolio.

Kartik Aaryan recently purchased a 2,000 sq ft plot worth around Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) at Chateau de Alibaug, a plotted development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha in the coastal town situated 100 km from Mumbai.

Kriti Sanon also acquired a premium 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug for the same price.

Panvel has also emerged as an investment hotspot. In October 2025, Sonu Sood purchased land worth Rs 1.05 crore (Rs 10.5 million) in the region.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan acquired agricultural land in Thal village near Alibaug for Rs 9.5 crore (Rs 95 million) in February 2024.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff