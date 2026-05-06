Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Cheer Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cheered Neetu Kapoor's coming family entertainer Daadi Ki Shaadi at a special screening.

Key Points Daadi Ki Shaadi stars Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb.

The film is described as a 'celebration of family' and releases in cinemas on Friday May 8, 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood's numero uno Mama's Boy, was the stellar attraction at a screening of his mum Neetu Kapoor's new film Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Also present was Neetu's daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt.

A Star-Studded Family Affair

In addition to Neetu Kapoor, Daadi Ki Shaadi marks the movie debut of Ranbir's elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain was there to cheer her sister-in-law and niece.

Rekha Adds Timeless Elegance

Rekha added a touch of timeless elegance to the event as she greeted attendees and posed for photographs.

Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni.

Rumi Jafrey and his wife Hanan Jafrey.

Akanksha Malhotra with husband Rohit Aggarwal.

Kapil Sharma plays the male lead in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir's closest friend.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff