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Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Cheer Neetu Kapoor

By REDIFF MOVIES
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May 06, 2026 12:03 IST

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Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cheered Neetu Kapoor's coming family entertainer Daadi Ki Shaadi at a special screening.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening

Key Points

  • Daadi Ki Shaadi stars Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb.
  • The film is described as a 'celebration of family' and releases in cinemas on Friday May 8, 2026.
 

Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood's numero uno Mama's Boy, was the stellar attraction at a screening of his mum Neetu Kapoor's new film Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Also present was Neetu's daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt.

A Star-Studded Family Affair

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening

In addition to Neetu Kapoor, Daadi Ki Shaadi marks the movie debut of Ranbir's elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening

Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain was there to cheer her sister-in-law and niece.

Rekha Adds Timeless Elegance

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening

Rekha added a touch of timeless elegance to the event as she greeted attendees and posed for photographs.

 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening

Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni.

 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening

Rumi Jafrey and his wife Hanan Jafrey.

 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening

Akanksha Malhotra with husband Rohit Aggarwal.

 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening

Kapil Sharma plays the male lead in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening

Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir's closest friend.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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