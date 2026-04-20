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Home  » Movies » Ranbir Kapoor Against Niece Samaira's Debut?

Ranbir Kapoor Against Niece Samaira's Debut?

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 12:17 IST

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The initial plan was to only launch Ridhima as her mother Neetu Kapoor's screen daughter. But then a small cute part required someone of Samaira's age and personality.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samaira Kapoor Sahni in Daadi Ki Shaadi

IMAGE: Samaira Sahni and her mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in the song Senti from Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Key Points

  • Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter, is making her debut in Daadi Ki Shaadi alongside Kapil Sharma.
  • Riddhima's daughter Samaira, also has a role in the film, initially planned only for Riddhima's launch.
  • Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly advised Samaira to complete her studies before pursuing a career in acting.
 

It's not only Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who will make her debut alongside Kapil Sharma in Daadi Ki Shaadi which opens next month.

Riddhima's daughter Samaira too has a role in the comedy about a grandmother's wedding.

A Family Affair on Screen

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Samaira Kapoor Sahni in Daadi Ki Shaadi

IMAGE: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb, Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma in the song Senti from in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

The initial plan was to only launch Ridhima as her mother Neetu Kapoor's screen daughter. But then a small cute part required someone of Samaira's age and personality.

Ranbir Kapoor's Advice

But this is not to be seen as the youngest Kapoor actress' formal debut. Apparently 'Maamu' Ranbir Kapoor has advised Samaira to finish her studies before thinking of a movie career.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

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