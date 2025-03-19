Ranbir At Ayaan Mukerji's Father's Prayer Meet

Yesteryear actor Deb Mukherjee passed into the ages on March 14.

A prayer service was held on March 18, and family and friends attended to say their final goodbyes.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Son Ayan Mukerji at the prayer meet.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ranbir Kapoor cancelled wife Alia Bhatt's weekend birthday celebrations in Alibaug and the couple rushed back to be with their friend at this tragic time.

Ranbir chats with uncle Kunal Kapoor and cousin Zahan Kapoor. March 18 was Kunal's late father Shashi Kapoor's 87th birthday.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Aditya Roy Kapur worked in Ayan's blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Ayan and his half sister Sunita Gowariker console each other.

Sunita's husband Ashutosh Gowariker places flowers for his father-in-law.

Kajol with sister Tanishaa Mukerji and son Yug.

Kajol and Tanisha's father Shomu Mukherjee was Deb Mukherjee's brother.

Deb Mukherjee used to head the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti which hosted the Mukherjee family's annual Durga Pujas.

Samrat Mukerji with wife Salome Turiashvili.

Samrat's father Rono Mukherjee is Deb Mukherjee's brother.

Avinash Gowariker with wife Shazia.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Vicky Kaushal.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

His father Sham Kaushal.

Sumona Chakravarti.

Jackie Shroff and Bosco Martis.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Anupam Kher.

Manmohan Shetty.

Sikander Kher and Aarti Shetty.

Luv Ranjan, right, with a friend.

Lalit Pandit.

Anu Malik.

Moushmi Chatterjee's daughter Megha Chatterjee, Ila Arun and Nandita Puri.

Jeetendra.

The late Shammi Kapoor's wife, Neila Devi.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Madhur Bhandarkar.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Imtiaz Ali.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com