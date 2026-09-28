Ramayana: When MrBeast Met Lord Ram!

Ranbir kept whispering into MrBeast's ear. It seemed like he was explaining the significance of Lord Hanuman as the rituals unfolded before them. It was probably the quickest Ramayana summary MrBeast will ever receive!

Key Points Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, Sai Palavi came togther to promote Ramayana in Mumbai.

American Youtuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast joined the Ramayana team.

Producer Namit Malhotra reveals his interesting connect with MrBeast.

As a mega Diwali release, there's a lot riding on Ramayana.

Its promotional campaign shifted into a higher gear when the film's lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey came together before the Mumbai media for one of its biggest showcases yet.

And there was a surprise guest.

Standing alongside the cast was the American YouTube superstar Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, in his first visit to the country.

The lead up to the event was rather a test of patience. For nearly four hours, the only thing moving according to schedule was the speculation.

"Any update?"

"Has Ranbir arrived?"

"Is MrBeast here?"

People had questions that nobody seemed to know.

The venue was Producer Namit Malhotra's VFX studio DNEG, which is tucked away inside the green neighbourhood of Aarey Colony in northwest Mumbai.

The entrance had a feel of a festive home rather than a corporate office with fresh floral arrangements lining the pathway. A traditional samai (brass lamp) stood illuminated near the reception area. There was a ceremonial feeling to it all, as if someone had pressed fast-forward on the calendar and brought Diwali a month early!

IMAGE: The ceremonial decor at the Ramayana event. Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

At one point, Producer Malhotra hastily passed by the crowd having an animated chat with a member of his team. Was he worried that the event is getting delayed? Or the fact, the stars have not reached the venue yet?

Minutes later came an unexpected announcement of a special Ramayana snippet and we were asked to proceed to the studio's preview theatre. This was enough to revive some enthusiasm.

We were guided through the office and down to the dimly-lit preview theatre on the ground floor. 3D glasses were handed out. The room went pitch dark.

After a couple hours of waiting, Ramayana appeared on screen.

The trailer once again looked genuinely grand on the big screen. Whatever debates have been raging online about the visuals, this much is clear that Ramayana is meant to be experienced on a massive screen. The sound, visuals, and scale land differently.

A second presentation followed, offering a glimpse into the film's technical and creative ambition. This is where things got interesting. Unlike the trailer, this gave a glimpse of Kunal Kapoor and Chetan Hansraj's characters in the film.

There are also moments that give closer look of Sai Pallavi's melancholy after Sita is abducted by Yash's Ravan. The video also confirms Ranbir Kapoor's dual role as Lord Ram and Lord Parsuram. At this point, I started paying close attention to see if Sunny Deol's Hanuman is sneakily added somewhere in there. No such luck.

The video ended with a line that felt like a declaration of intent: 'From India, for the better world.'

Which perhaps explains why one of the world's biggest Internet personalities had flown down to Mumbai. I was more curious to hear from MrBeast about his idea and understanding of India's biggest epic.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey, Sai Pallavi on the Ramayana poster.

Still, by this point, the elephant in the room wasn't MrBeast.

It was the delay.

Hours had passed with little communication. Frustration had spread through the media section. Some journalists openly discussed leaving. Others actually did.

Then everything happened at once.

Ranbir Kapoor arrived.

Sai Pallavi followed.

Ravie Dubey, Director Nitesh Tiwari, Mr Malhotra took their places.

And then came the guest everyone was curious about: MrBeast.

The world's most-followed YouTuber looked slightly amused, slightly overwhelmed and entirely aware that he had stepped into a cultural event much bigger than a standard film launch.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor, MrBeast, Namit Malhotra at the Ramayana event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Malhotra then revealed that he is producing Angry Birds 3 and that MrBeast is among the voice artists associated with the film. It was an unexpected crossover between Hollywood animation, YouTube stardom and India's biggest cinematic offering.

Around the venue stood towering visuals from the film.

On one side loomed Yash's Ravan, staring down at attendees with unmistakable menace. On another stood Ranbir-Sai-Ravie's gentle gaze.

IMAGE: Yash as Ravan in the Ramayana poster.

Making what is her first major media appearance in Mumbai, Sai Pallavi became an instant focal point.

Alongside Namit Malhotra's wife Ani, Sai performed a Hanuman puja on stage. As Sai was immersed in the ceremony, Ranbir kept whispering into MrBeast's ear. It seemed like he was explaining the significance of Lord Hanuman as the rituals unfolded before them. It was probably the quickest Ramayana summary MrBeast will ever receive!

As chants of 'Jai Shri Ram!' echoed through the venue, Ranbir encouraged MrBeast to repeat the greeting.

IMAGE: The Lord Hanuman statue at the Ramayana event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

But he kept things rather brief.

"Are you guys having a good time?" His words drew instant cheers.

"It's a lot of fun to be here. Thanks for having me. I feel very, very grateful and it was amazing to see some parts of the movie," he enthusiastically said.

Then came another crowd-friendly segment.

Ranbir participated in a Shivdhanush challenge connected to his character. Yes, the same divine bow that is glimpsed in the Ramayana trailer. Malhotra joined in as references were made to the legendary bow from the epic. A viral moment was born!

By this point, the energy inside the room had transformed. The anger that dominated the afternoon had largely been replaced by spectacle.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor at the Ramayana event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

And yet, as the event wrapped up, one question lingered.

What exactly was MrBeast's experience of India and Ramayana?

We will never know. There was no opportunity to ask why he chose to associate himself with an Indian mythological film. No chance to hear his thoughts on seeing the footage. No follow-up about his collaboration with Namit Malhotra.

Nor did we get to hear Sai Pallavi speak about stepping into the role of Sita.

No chance to ask Director Nitesh Tiwari how does he carry the responsibility of presenting such a revered epic on screen?

And what exactly does Namit Malhotra mean when he says Ramayana is being made for the world?

For all its glory and spectacle, the Ramayana event once again felt like a missed opportunity.

IMAGE: Director Nitesh Tiwari, MrBeast, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Namit Malhotra at the Ramayana event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ramayana: Part 1 will release this Diwali.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff