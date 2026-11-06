Ramayana Opens To Rs 58 Crore

Ramayana: Part 1 earned Rs 58 crores on its opening day across all languages, despite facing the usual pre-Diwali collection dip.

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor and Ravie Dubey in Ramayana: Part 1.

Key Points Ramayana opened with a total collection of Rs 58 crores across all languages on its first day.

The Hindi version of the film contributed Rs 43 crores to the opening day collections.

Higher ticket prices, especially in premium formats like IMAX and 4DX helped push the Hindi version past the Rs 40 crore mark.

More than half a decade after being announced, and subsequently its cast being put into place, Ramayana has finally released in theatres.

The film has been hugely hyped for the last year and in the last six months it has been the talk of the town, especially due to claims of a Rs 4,000 crores (Rs 40 billion) budget and expectations of a Hollywood-like visual saga.

Looking at all that, the film should have been aiming at a minimum of Rs 100 crores (Rs 1 billion) just in India on opening day.

After all, Dhurandhar - The Revenge has shown that such kind of numbers in a single day is possible.

However, what needs to considered is that this is the pre-Diwali period which means collections are bound to be impacted due to celebrations in Hindu households and other communities being busy with the holiday season.

That's the reason why everything evens out and a start of Rs 50 crores to Rs 60 crores (Rs 500 million to Rs 600 million) in Hindi was the right expectation.

The film has opened less than expectation as the Hindi version stands at Rs 43 crores (Rs 430 million)*.

As a standalone number this is still good as it is the best number ever for a pre-Diwali release.

This number has been pushed ahead due to higher ticket prices, especially at premier formats like IMAX and 4DX.

The other language versions of the film stand at Rs 15 crores (Rs 150 million).

Weekend Outlook

While there will be a dip in collections on Friday, it will grow on Saturday and then dip again on Sunday due to the Diwali factor.

The film will aim to hit Rs 50 crores+ (across languages) at least on Saturday so that the real game can begin from Monday onwards when the post-Diwali holidays kickstart.

*Estimates

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff