Ramayana Makes Rs 325 Crore In 6 Days

Ramayana is poised to achieve an impressive Rs 450 crore by the close of its extended first week.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana.

Key Points Ramayana has earned Rs 325 crore in its first six days.

The film saw a significant surge in collections on Monday and Tuesday due to post-Diwali celebrations.

It is projected to cross the Rs 400 crore mark on November 11 and reach Rs 450 crore by the end of its extended first week.

Ramayana has been doing very good business at the box office.

Even though the film released pre-Diwali, the collections so far have been very impressive. The footfalls were quite healthy between Thursday and Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday they zoomed due to post Diwali celebrations.

IMAGE: Yash as Ravan in Ramayana.

The film clocked Rs 159 crores (Rs 1.59 billion) in its first four days in the Hindi version.

IMAGE: Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara in Ramayana.

On Monday, collections went past the Rs 90 crores (Rs 900 million) mark on Monday.

On Tuesday collections came close to Rs 80 crores (Rs 800 million).

On Bhai Dooj, November 11, collections could go up again and aim for Rs 85 crores (Rs 850 million).

Entering the Rs 300 Crore Club

IMAGE: Arun Govil as Dashrath in Ramayana.

With Rs 325 crores (Rs 3.25 billion) already under its belt, Ramayana will enter the 400 Crore Club on Wednesday with one more day to go before the extended first week comes to a close.

This means that before it enters the second week, it will have earned Rs 450 crores (Rs 4.5 billion).

The film's reported budget is Rs 4,000 crores (Rs 40 billion) across two parts and even if one considers the first part to have been made at Rs 1,500 crores (Rs 15 billion), there is a lot of money to be still earned from theatrical, satellite, digital, music and other avenues.

*Estimates

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff