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Ramayana's Laxman Celebrates Diwali With Rakul, Ajay Devgn

By REDIFF MOVIES November 02, 2026 16:23 IST 2 Minutes Read

Producer Anand Pandit's Diwali party guest list featured the who's who of Bollywood.

Key Points

  • Producer Anand Pandit and his wife Roopa hosted a pre-Diwali party at their home.
  • Ravie Dubey-Sargun Mehta, Rakul Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee arrived in festive outfits.

The women looked glamorous at Roopa and Anand Pandit's Diwali party, but the guest list was quite long.

 

Ravie Dubey with wife Sargun Mehta

Ramayana's Laxman wants to party too! Ravie Dubey with wife Sargun Mehta.

 

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Singh brings her Plus One, Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini Sahay and Naman Nitin Mukesh with wife Trishona Soni

It's a double date for the Mukesh brothers! Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay with his younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh and wife Trishona Soni.

 

Anikta Lokhande with Vicky Jain

Anikta Lokhande with Vicky Jain.

 

Abhimanyu Singh, wife Sargam Singh, daughter Amelie Singh

Batwara actor Abhimanyu Singh,many, many interesting anecdotes, with wife Sargam Singh and their daughter Amelie Singh.

 

Anu Malik with wife Anju

Anu Malik with wife Anju.

 

Madhur Bhandarkar with wife Renu Namboodiri

Madhur Bhandarkar with wife Renu Namboodiri.

 

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia Kapoor

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia Kapoor.

 

Rajesh Roshan with wife Kanchan

Rajesh Roshan with wife Kanchan.

 

Rakesh Bedi with wife Aradhana

Rakesh Bedi with wife Aradhana.

 

Shekhar Suman with wife Alka

Shekhar Suman with wife Alka.

 

Anu Ranjan with wife Shashi Ranjan

Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan.

 

P

Meet the hosts: Anand Pandit with wife Roopa, son Rudratej Pandit, centre, daughters Ashka Pandit and her husband Paarth Chhedha and Aishwarya Pandit and her husband Sahil Chaudry, left.

 

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn.

 

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee.

 

Rohit and Ronit Roy

Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy.

 

Daboo Malik with son Armaan Malik

Daboo Malik with son Armaan Malik.

 

Lalit Pandit and his sons Rohansh and Abeer Pandit

Lalit Pandit and sons Rohansh and Abeer Pandit.

 

Jackie Shroff and Rajkumar Hirani

Jackie Shroff and Rajkumar Hirani.

 

Jeetendra, Anand Pandit

Jeetendra with Anand Pandit.

 

Maniseh Paul, Sharad Kelkar and Sooraj Pancholi

Maneish Paul, Sharad Kelkar and Sooraj Pancholi.

 

Rahul Bhat, Arjan Bajwa, Meezaan

Rahul Bhat, Arjan Bajwa, Meezaan.

 

Rakesh Roshan, Gulshan Grover, Jaaved Jaferi

Rakesh Roshan, Gulshan Grover, Jaaved Jaferi.

 

Shailesh Lodha, Rajpal Yadav, Rahul Dev

Shailesh Lodha, Rajpal Yadav, Rahul Dev.

 

Udit Narayan, Sukhwinder Singh

Udit Narayan, Sukhwinder Singh.

 

Suleiman Merchant, Shaan, Sonu Nigam

Suleiman Merchant, Shaan, Sonu Nigam.

 

Mukesh Bhatt, Abbas Burmanwala, Boney Kapoor

Mukesh Bhatt, Abbas Burmawala, Boney Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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PanditLaxman Celebrates Diwali With RakulAjay DevgnBollywoodDubey-Sargun Mehta

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