Ramayana's Laxman Celebrates Diwali With Rakul, Ajay Devgn

Producer Anand Pandit's Diwali party guest list featured the who's who of Bollywood.

Key Points

Producer Anand Pandit and his wife Roopa hosted a pre-Diwali party at their home.

Ravie Dubey-Sargun Mehta, Rakul Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee arrived in festive outfits.

The women looked glamorous at Roopa and Anand Pandit's Diwali party, but the guest list was quite long.

Ramayana's Laxman wants to party too! Ravie Dubey with wife Sargun Mehta.

Rakul Singh brings her Plus One, Jackky Bhagnani.

It's a double date for the Mukesh brothers! Neil Nitin Mukesh and wife Rukmini Sahay with his younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh and wife Trishona Soni.

Anikta Lokhande with Vicky Jain.

Batwara actor Abhimanyu Singh,many, many interesting anecdotes, with wife Sargam Singh and their daughter Amelie Singh.

Anu Malik with wife Anju.

Madhur Bhandarkar with wife Renu Namboodiri.

Himesh Reshammiya with wife Sonia Kapoor.

Rajesh Roshan with wife Kanchan.

Rakesh Bedi with wife Aradhana.

Shekhar Suman with wife Alka.

Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan.

Meet the hosts: Anand Pandit with wife Roopa, son Rudratej Pandit, centre, daughters Ashka Pandit and her husband Paarth Chhedha and Aishwarya Pandit and her husband Sahil Chaudry, left.

Ajay Devgn.

Manoj Bajpayee.

Rohit Roy and Ronit Roy.

Daboo Malik with son Armaan Malik.

Lalit Pandit and sons Rohansh and Abeer Pandit.

Jackie Shroff and Rajkumar Hirani.

Jeetendra with Anand Pandit.

Maneish Paul, Sharad Kelkar and Sooraj Pancholi.

Rahul Bhat, Arjan Bajwa, Meezaan.

Rakesh Roshan, Gulshan Grover, Jaaved Jaferi.

Shailesh Lodha, Rajpal Yadav, Rahul Dev.

Udit Narayan, Sukhwinder Singh.

Suleiman Merchant, Shaan, Sonu Nigam.

Mukesh Bhatt, Abbas Burmawala, Boney Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff