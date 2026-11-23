The box office collections were nowhere close to Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar- The Revenge in their third weekend.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana: Part 1.

Key Points Ramayana (Hindi) collected approximately Rs 54 crore (Rs 540 million) in its third weekend, pushing its total past Rs 690 crore (Rs 6.9 billion).

The film is projected to cross Rs 750 crore (Rs 7.5 billion) and aim for a Rs 775 crore (Rs 7.75 billion) lifetime collection in Hindi.

New Hindi releases like Kaali Kheti, Pratap, and OM: Operation Mole were non-starters.

With no notable release last weekend, Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 brought in the numbers again.

The box office collections were nowhere close to Dhurandhar (Rs 99.70 crore/Rs 997 million) and Dhurandhar- The Revenge (Rs 74 crore/Rs 740 million) in their third weekend, but still, the Hindi version of Ramayana did bring in around Rs 54 crore* (Rs 540 million). With the other South languages contributing as well, the result is a healthy number.

Weekend Performance and Milestones

The surprise was Friday when the collections fell from Thursday's Rs 12.50 crore (Rs 125 million) to Rs 10.75 crore (Rs 107.5 million).

With no competition, one expected it to grow.

Fortunately, Saturday saw a healthy growth of almost Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) with another rise on Sunday, touching the Rs 23 crore (Rs 230 million) mark. Thanks to this, the overall weekend has been strong.

The Ranbir Kapoor-Yash-Sai Pallavi film has now crossed Rs 690 crore (Rs 6.9 billion).

By the fourth weekend, the film is expected to cross Rs 750 crore (Rs 7.5 billion) and then head for a Rs 775 crore (Rs 7.75 billion) lifetime collections. Sadly, the Hindi version alone is not expected to enter the Rs 800 Crore (Rs 8 billion) Club.

But if we include all the languages, it will comfortably cross Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion).

New Releases Struggle

IMAGE: Amit Sadh in Pratap.

Last week saw releases like Kaali Kheti, Pratap and OM: Operation Mole, and all of them were non-starters.

The Jackie Shroff-starrer Kaali Kheti was reasonably promoted, but still managed only Rs 75 lakh.

The Amit Sadh-starrer Pratap saw a silent release and struggled to hit even Rs 10 lakh.

OM, starring Mammootty, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, collected the most as it managed to go past Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 150 million).

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources