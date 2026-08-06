Ramayana Designer: 'I Can't Please Everyone'

'I'm talking about God, not some character in a film. That was the challenge that I had to bring out in Ranbir Kapoor's character.'

'The costume was not important, what was important was a visual effect, where you look at him, there should be a certain kind of warmth in your heart.'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Ravie Dubey in Ramayana.

Key Points 'These costumes are not made in isolation. They are made with several discussions, renderings, colour palettes...'

'There are no remains of costumes anywhere in the world to study for the Ramayana. There is no proper reference to which yug we are talking about.'

'Our Hindu manuscripts say that it's Treta Yug. So I took whatever I could gather from iconography, scriptures, old paintings, Raja Ravi Verma's paintings.'

"I have done this project with more than 500 costumes, and I cannot please everyone," says Rimple Narula, who has designed the outfits in Ramayana along with her husband Harpreet.

The Delhi-based designer duo has made the stunning outfits in Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana, and while they look terrific, the Internet has started pointing out some flaws as well. For instance, did Sita wear a blouse? Was the blouse even worn by the women of that era?

Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi outfit has also come under flak as some on the Internet think she looks too modern.

Rimple gives her reasons, and also explains the inspirations behind the outfits.

"It's very easy for people to criticise but getting those crowns, and taking so many references (is difficult)... because the Ramayana belongs to anyone, every era, every decade, every region, even the South East Asian region and Nepal. Everyone has their own adaptation," Rimple tells Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff.

'It wasn't to be felt like any other costume drama'

Did you design the costumes for every cast member of Ramayana?

(Producer) Namit Malhotra wanted to create a multiverse of Ramayana. So it wasn't one costume or one character, it was about designing the world of Ramayana.

I've done the primary costumes, from Lord Ram to all the devtas. We have done everything from designing the armour to getting the jewellery right. It's very easy for people to criticise it but getting those crowns, and taking so many references (is difficult)... because the Ramayana belongs to anyone, every era, every decade, every region, even the South East Asian region and Nepal. Everyone has their own adaptation.

What was the brief given to you?

Namit wanted to do a storytelling with Nitesh Tiwari, the director of the film, which felt honest and respectful to the global audience.

Every character was discussed. These costumes are not made in isolation. They are made with several discussions, renderings, colour palettes...

The qualities of Lord Ram were taken into consideration. It wasn't to be felt like any other costume drama; they had to be more restrained, calmer. The colours needed to be intense, yet calm. If you've seen the trailer, there's an off-white dhoti with a hint of red. So these are colour balances which were done for the characters.

'I'm talking about God, not some character in a film'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana.

How did you create Ram's look?

There are no remains of costumes anywhere in the world to study for the Ramayana. There is no proper reference to which yug we are talking about too.

Our Hindu manuscripts say that it's Treta Yug. So I took whatever I could gather from iconography, scriptures, old paintings, Raja Ravi Verma's paintings.

Who was Lord Rama?

He was the dutiful, the Maryada Purushottam Ram. Following that brief, how would you bring a man's character out? That calmness.

It's very easy for a costume drama to become overpowering. To find the balance is where the designers come in. Harpreet and I worked relentlessly around how Lord Ram should appear. Because see, I'm talking about God, not some character in a film.

That was the challenge that I had to bring out in Ranbir Kapoor's character. The costume was not important, what was important was a visual effect, where you look at him, there should be a certain kind of warmth in your heart. That is what I wanted to achieve. There are a lot of muted colours and beaten gold used for him.

The colours were slightly on the brighter side as compared to the other character, Ravan to make that sharp contrast. So even without a dialogue, the costume takes the narrative forward.

'There were about 30 to 40 outfits made for Ram for Part 1'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Ramayana.

Were there any colours that you avoided?

I've used a lot of ivory for Ram. I've used natural colours; we used vegetable dyes. If you see his saffron exile look, they have several shades. And as the movie progresses, you will see the natural fading of that colour. We made sure the clothes looked lived in.

How many outfits did you make for Ram?

There were about 30 to 40 outfits made for Ram for Part 1 because a lot of the journey was in exile. Several motifs were created for him, like the Suryavanshi motif because a brand language has to be developed around a character.

After all, he is the king, and we had to establish him as a Suryavanshi. So there is solar symbolism, temple architecture, a lot of geometric borders, all intricately designed on the costumes. The dhotis were held with kamarbands, which have detailed motifs and intricate embroidery.

Of course, there were many dupes (duplicate outfits) because you have to see the practicality of cinema.

How tough was it to create Ram's look?

The first look of Lord Ram was not easy. We had to shut out all the noise, lock ourselves away, and gather whatever was there in our consciousness. Like, I had recently been to Cambodia and we pulled out those references.

I have grown up watching Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, and then to get this opportunity was surreal. I am so grateful.

Was the armour heavy?

We used weakened metal for the armour. What happens is if you try to replace a lot of materials, the authenticity goes, and the audience has been very sharp to notice things.

In today's day and time, we're not used to carrying anything heavy, even a crown. Our artists have been supportive to carry those heavy armour on their chest and still perform wonderfully, especially during the fight scenes. We tried our best to do it in a way that it doesn't restrict movement.

'It took us about six months to create Sita's wedding outfit'

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi as Sita in Ramayana.

Tell us about Sita's outfits.

Sita is a princess from Janak. We tried to study the motifs and colours which were used back then and what would be ideal for her, when she first appears in the film, when she's a young girl. Later, she becomes a warrior princess.

She's the daughter of Earth, so a lot of earthy tones mixed with lotus pinks were used. A lot of floral motifs were used because Janak was a flourishing kingdom. The embroidery was not intentionally heavy but I don't think Sai Pallavi complained. Everyone was so engaged in the characters that I don't think they felt the weight of the costumes.

Her extravagant bridal outfit looks striking.

It had been decided that this outfit would be one of the most eye-catching ones in the film because we know the importance of a wedding day in a woman's life.

I chose a hand-woven Banarasi silk sari for Sita with breath-taking motifs and embroidery in sucha gold, which is a certain kind of a tar, dipped in gold, used for embroidery.

In those days, there was no synthetic available. There was only natural gold, copper and silver. India has been very rich in its embroideries and crotchet. I'm sure that women, back in the day, knew how to crotchet.

The only source of inspiration were the natural things around you, like peacocks, birds and flowers. When you sit in a garden, whatever inspires you, whatever you look at as beauty is what you interpret in your outfits.

I chose the best shade of red -- the vermilion red with a touch of maroon -- because red is the colour of divinity, strength, power, and is holy.

It took us about six months to create that outfit, and is worthy of putting in a museum.

'Nowadays, people consume content in a very different way, and the reaction time is very small'

IMAGE: Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi in Ramayana.

There's so much talk about Lara Dutta's blouse looking very modern.

I have done this project with more than 500 costumes, and cannot please everyone. Nowadays, people consume content in a very different way, and the reaction time is very small -- they react too soon. But it's up to them.

I am open to creative criticism. My work is honest and authentic.

But what were your thoughts while you designed for Kaikeyi?

Kaikeyi had a sense of insecurity, a little grey area. She wanted to wish well for her son, but at the same time, she had banished Lord Ram. So the character had to have that strength, that complexity of personality.

For this scene, I chose a dark oxblood sari but with a faded military green blouse to give that mother touch to her. The sari reflects like her complexity, and the blouse reflects that motherly instinct for her son.

After all, she wanted her son to be crowned, so that green blouse reflects that warmth.

'Hand-dyed vegetable dyes were used in Ramayana'

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor and Ravie Dubey in Ramanaya.

What were the 'nos' you made sure to avoid? Any lessons from the debacle of Adipurush?

We decided not to use tulle, net or any new age fabric. We did not use powerloom fabrics, only handloom fabrics were used. We did not use new age brocade. I went to Banaras to look for the khadi brocade, and met some weavers. There are so many Muslim karigars in Banaras, who work relentlessly for these woven fabrics.

I've not seen Adipurush, but I recall the controversy. What lived in my consciousness is what I presented.

Since you have worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Padmaavat and the series, Heera Mandi, what were those lessons that you learned and incorporated here?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an institution!

Padmaavat was my first film and I would be sitting with him behind the monitor, trying to see him work. What I learned was not to overdo everything. Balance is the key to success. Don't overload things just to prove a point.

Also, we learnt how light is absorbed differently by different fabrics. Hand-dyed vegetable dyes were used in the Ramayana because the way they reflect light is different from mill-dyed fabrics.

Tell us about the jewellery.

The entire jewellery was given by Amrapali.

Artificial stones have a quality of reflecting light in a certain way, and real stones reflect light in a certain way. But it's not safe to have real gold or very expensive materials on set because after all, it is a film and you can't play around with so much gold.

We sourced the best possible real-looking stones in Jaipur, and the stones that belong to each era. Like what would a South Sri Lankan stone look like or a black onyx? They may not be super expensive, but they were natural.

How did you make the vanvas outfits look simple but right for a movie of such scale?

There was a reviewer who said that in the trailer, the fray fabric of the exile look of Ram is what gets attention. That made me so happy that people notice such small details. I wanted the costumes to look lived-in, not tailor-made. They are supposed to reflect simplicity.

'Shurpanakha was wild. Sita had that calmness'

IMAGE: Rakul Singh as Shurpanakha in Ramayana.

Which character styling stands out for you?

You know, you've seen the Gen Z going crazy with their ideas. Then there are the millennials.

I'm in my 40s, but don't feel I'm anything less than Gen Z. We are divided into sections now, and I wanted to bring out a sharp contrast between two powerful women: Shurpanakha and Sita.

Shurpanakha was wild. She spoke her mind. Sita had that calmness, that stillness, that honesty. I just enjoyed bringing those qualities in both women.

So where are these gorgeous outfits now that the film is over?

These outfits are preserved in petis (old aluminium trunks). They are locked and labelled, and this is prevalent in every production house.

When I did Padmaavat eight or nine years ago, I was younger and new to the industry. I used to ask Sanjay Leela Bhansali about the outfits in his films like Devdas. They are still preserved well.

For the Ramayana, I think they should be kept on display in a museum. Fashion students from all over the world would like to come, see, and feel the fabrics.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff