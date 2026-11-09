'Ramayana Association Is Bigger Than Role'

'Some films aren't measured by the length of a role or the minutes spent on screen. They are measured by the magnitude of the story, the passion behind its making and the privilege of being associated with something so deeply rooted in our collective faith and divinity.'

IMAGE: Kajal A Kitchlu as Mandodari on the sets of Ramayana, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Key Points Kajal A Kitchlu feels immense pride in being associated with Ramayana, even in a small role like Mandodari.

She believes that the value of some films is measured by the magnitude of the story and the privilege of being associated with something deeply rooted in collective faith and divinity, rather than screen time.

She praised Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, and Shobana for their talent and dedication.

Kajal A Kitchlu feels immense pride in being part of the Ramayana, where she plays Mandodari.

While her role may be small, the actor says being associated with a story that is deeply rooted in Indian culture, history and faith is an experience she will always cherish.

Sharing her thoughts on being part of the film, Kajal wrote, 'It is an immense moment of pride to be associated with a magnum opus'

'Ramayana will forever be etched in our history'

IMAGE: Kajal A Kitchlu as Mandodari on the sets of Ramayana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Being part of a story so closely connected to India's cultural identity, and working with a talented team of artists and technicians, made the experience truly special, Kajal noted.

'A heartfelt thank you to @iamnamitmalhotra and @niteshtiwari22 sir for thinking of me and giving me this opportunity to be a part of something that will forever be etched in our history, while also being a pioneering step from India towards global cinema.'

'Sharing screen space, conversations was an absolute joy!'

The actor praised Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta and Shobana for their talent and dedication.

She described working alongside them as inspiring and said their commitment encouraged everyone to give their best.

'And to my dear friends @rakulpreet @vivekoberoi and @adinathkothare sharing screen space, conversations and so many laughs with you was an absolute joy!'

'Some associations are truly bigger than the role itself'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

'Some films aren't measured by the length of a role or the minutes spent on screen. They are measured by the magnitude of the story, the passion behind its making and the privilege of being associated with something so deeply rooted in our collective faith and divinity.'

'From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for showering this beautiful piece of our cultural heritage with so much love, and for embracing my little yet meaningful character with such warmth and affection.'

'Some associations are truly bigger than the role itself. Ramayana will always be one of them.'

The actor made sure to acknowledge the people working behind the scenes, including her team, the costume department and the assistant directors.

Giving a special shoutout to @vardannayak, @swapnilkashid_ and @deepabambhaniya08, she praised their hard work and attention to detail. '

'You guys truly hit it out of the park! Your hard work, attention to detail and dedication made every bit of this journey special. All the appreciation and love coming your way is so well deserved. This one's as much yours!'

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff