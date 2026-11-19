'I took them as a compliment because you are playing a character so well that people start seeing you as that person.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Balani/Instagram

Key Points 'I don't have a godfather in the industry.'

'I cry a lot. I get emotional. I don't know when or what will happen, but I don't regret it.'

'I don't want to wait for amazing characters. I want to play them myself.'

Two-and-a-half years without work, bills to pay and no godfather to turn to, Sonia Balani's acting journey has been far from easy.

The Ramayana:Part 1 actor opens up about the cost of chasing her dreams and why she has no regrets.

"You need a lot of patience and hard work. At the same time, you have to remain confident. Even after facing several rejections, you shouldn't let them take a toll on your mental health. I don't think I have experienced anything more difficult than this industry," Sonia tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

We first saw you in The Kerala Story, and your negative character left quite an impression. Did you receive a lot of hate for playing Asifa?

Yes, I still get a lot of hate for that character.

At that point, I used to receive so many negative comments and DMs. I took them as a compliment because you are playing a character so well that people start seeing you as that person.

But there were some vulgar and abusive comments too. Initially, they bothered me but I knew what I was getting into. I was kind of prepared.

'The film industry is really difficult if you don't have a godfather or any contacts'

IMAGE: Sonia Balani and Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Balani/Instagram

You are originally from Agra. What brought you to Mumbai, and how did you decide to become an actor?

I was a finance student, and then something happened in my hometown that wasn't very pleasant. I started looking for a change and was also doing a lot of introspection.

Something came to my mind during that introspection, and I realised that perhaps I should pursue acting.

I did not tell my family about my plans. I told them I was going to do something related to finance in Mumbai.

After coming here, I started auditioning.

How did you land your first acting break?

I thought if nothing happened in the first six months, I would go back. But within three months, I cracked a role in a television show. After that, I was getting projects back to back.

But later, things got difficult, especially films. There was no one to guide me. The film industry is really difficult if you don't have a godfather or any contacts.

I was just going through the audition route. If you have contacts, you know just when to tie up with an agency or move in the right direction. I feel the later years, including right now, have been more difficult than when I started.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Balani/Instagram

Why has the journey become more challenging now, especially after a film like The Kerala Story gave you visibility?

When you are a fresh face, you get more work, though not necessarily in films. Sometimes you get television shows, commercials, and you are not that choosy either. You're open to everything that comes your way.

But once you have made a mark, like I did with The Kerala Story, where I played a pivotal role and was the negative lead, you understand that you have to be responsible with your choices.

Initially, that responsibility wasn't there. Nobody knew me, so I could do anything and everything that came my way.

After a point, you become selective because you are targeting the best opportunities.

I started with television, but if I'm doing well in films, television automatically gets ruled out because it involves a bigger time commitment. If you do television, you have to sign a multi-year contract, which I don't want to do right now.

There's already a lot of competition in films, and if you want to work with the best people, having someone in the industry definitely makes things easier.

'I've waited two-and-a-half years for work'

IMAGE: Sonia Balani with Sakshi Tanwar on the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Balani/Instagram

People often say an actor needs immense patience to survive in this industry. What has been the hardest part for you?

Yes, you need a lot of patience and hard work. At the same time, you have to remain confident. Even after facing several rejections, you shouldn't let them take a toll on your mental health.

I don't think I have experienced anything more difficult than this industry.

I am glad I am so attached to my family and childhood friends. That keeps me going.

My tip for newcomers is, first, it's better to have some financial stability before you decide to become an actor. Second, never lose touch with your family and friends because they will keep you going. Mental health is of utmost importance in this profession.

Even if you are a little nervous or take your rejections personally, it starts affecting you.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Balani/Instagram

What's the longest you have had to wait for your next acting assignment?

Almost two-and-a-half years.

After my television show, I had nothing. I had to pay my bills and rent and am still struggling with my finances.

Sometimes you are doing just one project a year, but you have to manage your expenses throughout the year. You have to look your best. Your hair, makeup, everything has to be top-notch. You have to be part of gatherings. You have to be perfect.

Then there is your rent, food and bills. Mumbai is one of the most expensive cities.

I stopped asking my family for money after a certain age. Of course, they are very supportive, but I want to take care of myself.

How much does an aspiring actor need to spend every month to survive in Mumbai?

Nothing less than Rs 1 lakh a month, and this is the bare minimum.

If you are renting a flat, even if you are sharing it with someone, I think Rs 30,000 goes towards rent alone.

Then, there is travel, food, makeup, hair and everything else that you need to take care of.

The goal is to keep finding work to sustain that lifestyle. Right?

Yes, but acting alone doesn't always help it.

Instagram is another thing you have to maintain because I get paid collaborations there. But you have to work really hard on Instagram too. It may not look difficult, but you have to be at it every day.

You have to plan it well and put out really good content to get those collaborations. That's another game altogether.

I've started my own stationery business on the side. I paint and sketch a lot, so that's something that keeps me going.

'I cry a lot'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Balani/Instagram

Have you ever regretted choosing acting as a career?

No, not even once.I cry a lot. I get emotional about it. I don't know when or what will happen, but I don't regret it.

I think this is the only decision in my life that is entirely mine. A lot of decisions are taken by family or friends, but becoming an actor was my decision. I feel really happy when I do something, when I get to work.

I lost someone very close to my heart, and perhaps that experience enlightened me in some way. I have this feeling that whenever I look back, I should be happy with my choices.

Sometimes, I try to visualise myself in my 60s, 70s or 80s. I think I will be happy with the choices I have made.

What are you looking forward to next?

I am directing my own short film called First Award, and will be acting in it too.

I want to direct my short films because I don't want to wait for amazing characters.