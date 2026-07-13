Ram Kapoor's Shocking Reveal On Lock Upp: 'I Was Molested At 13'

'I couldn't do anything, and he kept going.'

Key Points 'When I was in 8th standard and was 13 years old, I was molested.'

Genelia Deshmukh reacts to Ram Kapoor's confession: 'You have made me cry and you made me see such a beautiful perspective to the world we live in #lockup2.'

Soon after Ram revealed his secret, Sufi was seen breaking down tears as he recalled that he, too, had experienced molestation in the past.

Genelia Deshmukh is cheering for Lock Upp Season 2 contestant Ram Kapoor, following his emotional revelation of being molested as a 13 year old.

In her Instagram post, she shared a picture of the television screen as she was watching the latest episode of Lock Upp. The frame captures Ram Kapoor sharing a hug with her husband and show host Riteish Deshmukh.

'@iamramkapoor you have made me cry and you made me see such a beautiful perspective to the world we live in #lockup2. Well done in being in a reality show with a difference,' Genelia wrote in her story.

'I froze'

In the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, Ram Kapoor shared that he was molested when he was 13 years old while studying at a boarding school. The actor's confession left host Farah Khan and fellow contestants, including Sufi Motiwala, Harshad Chopda and Dheeraj Dhoopar, in tears.

Speaking on the show, Ram recalled the incident that took place when he was in Class 8. He said a Class 10 student touched him inappropriately while they were sitting in the dormitory after school.

'When I was in the 8th standard and was 13 years old, I was molested. When school used to get over, we would sit together in our dorms and talk. A 10th standard student was sitting with me on my bed, and suddenly he touched me under the blanket. There were at least 30-40 children there, and I froze. I couldn't do anything, and he kept going,' he said.

Ram went on to share how the incident changed him. He said he did not know how to react at the time and was left 'deeply traumatised' by what had happened.

'Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha ki main kuch karun, na karun ya sirf bardasht karta rahoon? Ya chillaun? Ya kya karun? Kaafi der baad maine unse kaha ki mujhe accha nahi lag raha hai. Woh ruk gaye aur immediately chale gaye.

'Main kaafi badal gaya uske baad. Kaafi chup ho gaya tha aur traumatise ho gaya tha. Lekin, unhone kuch hafton baad aake mujhse sorry bola. Uske baad jab bhi unhe mauka mila, woh mujhe ehsaas dilaate the ki woh sorry hain,' Ram Kapoor said.

The actor added that the person who molested him was also the one who later played a key role in helping him recover from the trauma.

'I am sorry this happened to you'

Soon after Ram revealed his secret, Sufi was seen breaking down tears as he recalled that he, too, had experienced molestation in the past.

Farah Khan, fighting back tears herself, hugged Ram and said, 'I am sorry this happened to you.'

Riteish added, 'You are very strong. The last time, you said you learnt something from me. Today, I've learnt something from you, and I am proud of you.'

Lock Upp has completed two weeks and has become one of the most talked-about reality shows since its premiere. This week featured a double elimination, with Sunita Ahuja and Riyaz exiting the competition.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff