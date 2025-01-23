HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Jail

Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To Jail

Source: PTI
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 23, 2025 18:45 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Gopal Varma/Instagram

A Mumbai court sentenced filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to three months imprisonment in a cheque bounce case and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Y P Pujari on Tuesday convicted Varma for the offence punishable under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The court has also directed RGV to pay a compensation of Rs 372,219 to the complainant within three months from the date of the order. The detailed order was not available yet.

Since RGV was not present before the court when the order was passed, it issued a standing non-bailable warrant against him for his arrest for execution of the sentence as per the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The complaint of cheque bounce was registered against Varma's firm in 2018 by a company. The court had granted bail to Varma in April 2022 on a cash security of Rs 5,000.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Ram Gopal Varma Was Ashamed After Watching Satya
Why Ram Gopal Varma Was Ashamed After Watching Satya
The Ten Worst Films Of Ram Gopal Varma
The Ten Worst Films Of Ram Gopal Varma
The 'Satya' about Ram Gopal Varma
The 'Satya' about Ram Gopal Varma
10 Must Watch Ram Gopal Varma Movies
10 Must Watch Ram Gopal Varma Movies
Ram Gopal Varma's GREATEST discoveries
Ram Gopal Varma's GREATEST discoveries

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Do You Know The Food Items Attracting 18% GST?

webstory image 2

8 Mouthwatering Fish Curry Recipes

webstory image 3

Power-hitting At Its Best!

VIDEOS

Civic body starts razing unauthorised structures in Nalasopara1:16

Civic body starts razing unauthorised structures in...

Bhagyashree cheers for Maha Kumbh Mela's grand success in Prayagraj4:16

Bhagyashree cheers for Maha Kumbh Mela's grand success in...

Aerial view of LA fire damage show aftermath of California blazes0:47

Aerial view of LA fire damage show aftermath of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD