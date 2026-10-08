RGV On Nana Patekar: 'Feel Like Killing GOD...'

'I still can't believe this can so suddenly happen to a man, as strong as him.'



IMAGE: Ram Gopal Varma and Nana Patekar at the music launch of The Attacks Of 26/11 at Leopold Cafe in south Mumbai in 2013. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Key Points Ram Gopal Varma expressed disbelief and profound grief over the sudden death of Nana Patekar, calling him the 'GOD of acting'.

Varma, who collaborated with Patekar on films like Bhoot and Ab Tak Chhappan, shared his emotional reaction on X, lamenting the actor's unexpected passing.

Nana Patekar passed away at 75 in Goa after suffering a severe cardiac arrest, despite doctors' efforts to revive him.

Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the sudden death of Nana Patekar, saying he still cannot believe that the actor is no more.

RGV, who worked with Patekar on several films, shared a post on X after the actor's death and spoke about his strong screen presence.

Varma's Emotional Tribute

IMAGE: Nana Patekar in Ab Tak Chappan.

In his post, Varma called Patekar the 'GOD of acting'.

'YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can't believe this can so suddenly happen to a man, as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR,' he posted.

RGV and Nana Patekar had worked together on several projects over the years. Their association began with the 2003 film Bhoot followed by Darna Mana Hai which was produced by Varma.

The two later worked together on the 2004 crime drama Ab Tak Chhappan, in which Patekar played encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe.

They reunited almost a decade later for The Attacks of 26/11, directed by Varma. Patekar played the role of Joint Commissioner of Police Rakesh Maria in the 2013 film.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff