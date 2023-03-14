Ram Charan-Upasana's Oscar Party

After making history at the 95th Annual Academy Awards, it was time for India to party!

Team RRR and Team Elephant Whisperers attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by the magazine's India-origin editor Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, in Beverly Hills, California, and celebrated their win.

Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Ram Charan arrives with wife Upasana Kamineni. The actor credits all the good luck he's been getting to their unborn baby.

Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

RRR Director S S Rajamouli, his cousin and Composer M M Keeravaani, Lyricist Chandrabose and Singer Rahul Sipligunj get ready to party with their trophies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kaala Bhairava/Twitter

'I was short of words when this happened. An artist I always looked up to, and admired deeply! My inspiration, The queen @rihanna' Wanted to tell her how much I love 'Stay' and that I must've listened to it a million times. This memory is going to 'stay' in my heart forever. We were literally spellbound when she performed last night! UNBELIEVABLE!' Singer Kaala Bhairava captions this picture.

He's seen here with Naatu Naatu Choreographer Prem Rakshith, Rahul Sipligunj and, of course, Rihanna.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Elephant Whisperers Producer Guneet Monga arrives with co-producer Achin Jain.

It's a proud moment for first-time director Kartiki Gonsalves. Soon after she won the Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers, a large number of visitors thronged the Mudumalai Theppakadu elephant camp to catch a glimpse of Raghu, the elephant made famous by the documentary.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone makes a stunning entry at the party. Her international looks have always been on point.

Photograph: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Natasha Poonawalla wears metallic gold for the party.