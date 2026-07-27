Ram Charan Undergoes Wrist Surgery

Superstar Ram Charan underwent complex right wrist surgery.

IMAGE: Ram Charan in Peddi.

Key Points Ram Charan successfully underwent surgery for a right wrist injury sustained while shooting his film Peddi.

The complex procedure was performed at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore by a team led by Dr S Rajasekaran and international hand and wrist surgeon Dr Alejandro Badia.

Charan is reportedly recovering well and will now begin a structured rehabilitation programme before resuming his professional commitments.

Superstar Ram Charan has successfully undergone surgery for a right wrist injury sustained during the shooting of Peddi. The procedure was carried out at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore.

The surgery was led by Dr S Rajasekaran, chairman of Ganga Hospital and a renowned orthopedic surgeon. Given the complexity of the wrist injury, internationally acclaimed hand and wrist surgeon Dr Alejandro Badia from Miami, USA, joined the surgical team to perform the procedure.

The surgery was completed by Dr S Rajasekaran, Dr Alejandro Badia, Dr Praveen Bharadwaj and their team of specialists.

Ram Charan is recovering well, and the medical team is satisfied with the outcome of the surgery. He will now undergo a structured rehabilitation programme before returning to his professional commitments, as per his team.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff