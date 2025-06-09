HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ram Charan Attends Akhil-Zainab's Reception

June 09, 2025 16:29 IST

After Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni wed Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, a grand reception was held on June 8 at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Annapurna Studios/Instagram

Proud daddy Nagarjuna with the couple Akhil and Zainab, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Annapurna Studios/Instagram

Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara with Akhil, Zainab, Nagarjuna and his wife Amala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Annapurna Studios/Instagram

Suriya with Director Venky Atluri arrive to give their blessings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Annapurna Studios/Instagram

Sudeep and wife Priya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Annapurna Studios/Instagram

Adivi Shesh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Annapurna Studios/Instagram

Nani with wife Anjana.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Annapurna Studios/Instagram

Nikhil Siddhartha with wife Anjana.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Annapurna Studios/Instagram

Yash.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Annapurna Studios/Instagram

Venkatesh with wife Neerja.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Annapurna Studios/Instagram

Zainab's father Zulfi Ravdjee and mother Amina with T Subbarami Reddy and his wife Indira.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Annapurna Studios/Instagram

Former vice-president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

