Ram Charan Attends Akhil-Zainab's Reception

After Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni wed Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, a grand reception was held on June 8 at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Annapurna Studios/Instagram

Proud daddy Nagarjuna with the couple Akhil and Zainab, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela.

Mahesh Babu, wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara with Akhil, Zainab, Nagarjuna and his wife Amala.

Suriya with Director Venky Atluri arrive to give their blessings.

Sudeep and wife Priya.

Adivi Shesh.

Nani with wife Anjana.

Nikhil Siddhartha with wife Anjana.

Yash.

Venkatesh with wife Neerja.

Zainab's father Zulfi Ravdjee and mother Amina with T Subbarami Reddy and his wife Indira.

Former vice-president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff