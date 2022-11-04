Rakul's Movie Date With Jackky

A special screening of Satram Ramani's movie Double XL, starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, was held in Mumbai.

The film may have been a Bollywood stereotype but film folk turned up anyway.

Sonakshi Sinha plays a plus sized woman who is a fashion designer.

Huma Qureshi plays a plus sized woman too, but she wants to be a sports presenter.

Zaheer Iqbal and Raghvendra Mahat are part of the star cast.

Saqib Saleem cheers for his sister Huma.

Rakul Singh attends the screening with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Like Diana Penty's earrings?

Rhea Chakraborty roots for the blues.

Sonnalli Seygall prefers neon.

Actor-singer Zara Khan with her mother, Salma Agha.

Jimmy Sheirgill, seen here with wife Priyanka and son Veer, stars in Double XL too.

Dino Morea.

Arun Govil walks in with wife Sreelekha.

Director Aanand L Rai cheers for the co-writer of Double XL, Mudassar Aziz, who has directed Rai's productions like Happy Bhaag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar