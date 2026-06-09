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Rakul Singh Shares A Taste Of New York

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 14:02 IST

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Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently jetted off to New York for a delightful vacation with friends, indulging in culinary delights and sharing glimpses of their fun escape.

Rakul Singh in New York

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani vacation in New York with friends after the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.
  • Rakul shared pictures from the trip, highlighting 'a little bit of New York, a lot of good food, and the best kind of company'.
  • Jackky also posted about their 'cheat meal' at a historic coal oven pizzeria, praising its long-standing craft.

Rakul Singh sure knows how to work hard and travel harder. After the release of her film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do in May, she and husband Jackky Bhagnani embarked on a refreshing journey with some friends to New York.

The actress shared glimpses from the trip, captioning her post, 'A little bit of New York, a lot of good food, and the best kind of company.'

 

New York Adventures and Culinary Delights

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani in New York

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul and Jackky share a quick hug at a coffee shop, enjoying their time in the bustling city.

Rakul Singh and Savi Rangar in New York

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul shares a picture with her bestie Savi Rangar, the founder of Aurreva diamond jewellery.

Suraj Keswani, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani in New York

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jackky Bhagnani/Instagram

Jackky posts a pic with Rakul and his friend Suraj Keswani, and writes, 'Nothing beats a cheat meal from a legendary coal oven pizzeria that's been perfecting the craft since 1929.'

Click through their travel diary below:

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

 

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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