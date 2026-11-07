Rakul Singh 'Proud As An Indian' To Play Surpanakha

'To see Ramayana being brought to life on such a grand scale is truly something else. Being part of a story that means so much to our country, and seeing it come together on such a scale, makes this journey even more special.'

IMAGE: Rakul Singh as Surpanakha in Ramayana Part 1, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Key Points Rakul Singh, who plays Ravan's sister Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the film's team, calling the experience a special journey.

Rakul gives a special shout-out to her hair, makeup and costume teams, revealing that getting ready for her role took four hours every day.

Rakul Singh is overwhelmed with gratitude as she looks back at her experience of playing Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious adaptation of the Ramayana.

The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, expressing her appreciation for being part of a story that has been deeply rooted in India's culture and traditions for generations.

Rakul, who plays Ravan's sister, said she had been waiting to share her experience of being part of the film.

'Have been waiting to share the experience of playing Surpanakha in Ramayana. It has been such a special journey for me. It's not every day that you get to be a part of a story that has been a part of our lives and culture for generations.'

'To see Ramayana being brought to life on such a grand scale is truly something else. Being part of a story that means so much to our country, and seeing it come together on such a scale, makes this journey even more special.'

'Thank you @iamnamitmalhotra and @niteshtiwari22 sir the visionaries who dreamt big and turned this vision a reality. Their hardwork and the desire to create something extraordinary from india to the world has been a very inspiring journey.'

'And to #RanbirKapoor, @saipallavi.senthamarai, @thenameisyash, @ravidubey2312, @kajalaggarwalofficial, @shobana_danseuse ma'am and entire cast and crew. Thank you for being such amazing costars and putting in your blood and sweat to bring this magic on screen.'

Rakul didn't forget the people working behind the scenes, giving a special shout-out to her hair, makeup and costume teams for creating her look in the film.

'A special shout out to my HMU team @im__sal @aliyashaik28 and costumes team for creating my look... all the appreciation coming our way is their creativity and hardwork of getting me ready for 4 hours everyday.'

Rakul signed off her Instagram note of gratitude by expressing her excitement for audiences to experience the film and reiterating how much the project means to her.

'Feeling grateful and excited for everyone to experience this one! It's not just a film. It's a moment that makes me feel proud as an Indian.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff