Rakul-Mrunal, Sunny-Aryan At Awards Event

Bollywood glams up yet another awards function in Mumbai.

Key Points 75th Navbharat Times Utsav was held in Mumbai on February 20.

Among the guests were movie legends Javed Akhtar and Ramesh Sippy.

Many film folk like Sunny Deol and Shilpa Shetty attended.

Film folk graced the 75th Navbharat Times Utsav on February 20 in Mumbai, bringing the red carpet alive with their glamourous looks.

Rakul Singh and Mrunal Thakur catch up on the red carpet.

Aryan Khan escorted to the event.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Taapsee Pannu basks in the good reviews of her latest film, Assi, which released on Friday.

Shilpa Shetty

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who's seen in this week's release, Do Deewane Seher Main, feels 'love is rarely loud'.

Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula.

Chitrangda Singh.

Sunny Deol.

Ishaan Khatter.

Shefali Shah.

Javed Akhtar with his then frequent collaborator Ramesh Sippy (they worked in Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Shaan and Shakti) with the latter's wife, Kiran Juneja.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff