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Home  » Movies » Rakul-Jackky Party With Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt

Rakul-Jackky Party With Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt

By REDIFF MOVIES
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March 30, 2026 15:20 IST

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Film folk attended the 16th birthday party of Mishka Kamboj, daughter of prominent Mumbai-based businessman and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj and his wife Aksha Kamboj at the St Regis hotel in central Mumbai.

Key Points

  • Rakul Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, and Maanayata-Sanjay Dutt were among the many celebs at the glamorous birthday celebration.
  • Several stars attended with their families or partners, including Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood and Nupur Sanon.
 

Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Singh flashes her winning smile with Jackky Bhagnani.

Sanjay Dutt with Maanyata Dutt, with Iqra and Shahraan

Sanjay Dutt with Maanayata and their children Iqra and Shahraan.

 

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty.

 

Raj Kundra and son Viaan

Shilpa was accompanied by husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan.

 

Sonali and Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood with wife Sonali.

 

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben.

 

Deepshikha and Dheeraj Deshmukh

Deepshikha and Dheeraj Deshmukh.

 

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak.

 

Alizeh Agnihotri

Alizeh Agnihotri.

 

Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar.

 

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff.

 

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek.

 

Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan.

 

Mishka Kamboj

The birthday girl, Mishka Kamboj.

 

Mohit Kamboj

Mohit Kamboj.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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