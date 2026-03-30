Rakul-Jackky Party With Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt

Film folk attended the 16th birthday party of Mishka Kamboj, daughter of prominent Mumbai-based businessman and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj and his wife Aksha Kamboj at the St Regis hotel in central Mumbai.

Key Points Rakul Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, and Maanayata-Sanjay Dutt were among the many celebs at the glamorous birthday celebration.

Several stars attended with their families or partners, including Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood and Nupur Sanon.

Rakul Singh flashes her winning smile with Jackky Bhagnani.

Sanjay Dutt with Maanayata and their children Iqra and Shahraan.

Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa was accompanied by husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan.

Sonu Sood with wife Sonali.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben.

Deepshikha and Dheeraj Deshmukh.

Amrita Arora and Shakeel Ladak.

Alizeh Agnihotri.

Sharad Kelkar.

Jackie Shroff.

Krushna Abhishek.

Ravi Kishan.

The birthday girl, Mishka Kamboj.

Mohit Kamboj.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff