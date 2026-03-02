HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rakul-Jackky Look Wow At ZEE Cine Awards

Rakul-Jackky Look Wow At ZEE Cine Awards

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 02, 2026 12:37 IST

The 24th edition of the Zee Cine Awards 2026 took place at the Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai. A look at the wow red carpet moments.

Key Points

  • The 24th edition of the Zee Cine Awards 2026 took place on Sunday.
  • Film folk like Rakul Singh, Rajkummar Rao and Siddhant Chaturvedi were in attendance.
  • Saiyaara actors Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday were among the winners of the night.

Rakul Singh arrives with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Avneet Kaur.

 

Jacqueline Fernandez was among the performers at the awards function.

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Composer Mithoon with his singer-wife Palak Muchhal.

 

Anurag Basu with wife Tani.

 

Urvashi Goswami and Mohit Suri.

 

Rajkummar Rao.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

 

Fardeen Khan.

 

Anupam Kher.

 

Riteish Deshmukh.

 

Nyrraa M Banerji.

 

Nora Fatehi.

 

Sonam Bajwa.

 

Yamini Malhotra.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi.

 

Shekhar Suman.

 

Chunky Panday.

 

Aparshakti Khurana.

 

Rajat Bedi.

 

Saurabh Shukla.

 

Rohit Saraf.

 

Taha Shah Badussha.

 

Vineet Singh Kumar.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

