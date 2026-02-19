Rakul Singh Is In A Disney Princess Mood

The highlights of the Iconic Gold Awards 2026.

Film folk attended two awards ceremonies on February 18 -- The Hollywood Reporter's The Honours as well as the Iconic Gold Awards 2026 -- in Mumbai.

A look at the red carpet glamour and big winners of the Iconic Gold Awards.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great secured huge wins at the Iconic Gold Awards, including Best Film and Best Actress Jury Award for Kher and his leading lady Shubhangi Dutt respectively.

Critics have appreciated Dutt's performance as an autistic girl in the film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh wins an award for De De Pyaar De 2 and writes, 'In my Disney princess mood thankyou @iconicgoldaward for the best actress award #ddpd2 my heart is so full and Ayesha is beaming with all the love that you guys have given her.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur wins the Promising Performer Female award for her film, Love In Vietnam.

