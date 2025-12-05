Rakul, Sharvari, Kriti's Night Out

Film folk have been looking very glamorous in the last two days, thanks to the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest.

While Nushrratt Bharuccha looked hot in pink, the second day saw the awards ceremony.

Rakul Singh wins the Outstanding Performance In A Leading Role (Female) award for De De Pyaar De 2.

Diana Penty wins the Most Versatile Artist of the Year award.

Sharvari wins the Youth Icon of the Year award.

Kriti Sanon receives the Actor of the Year award for the thriller Do Patti.

Bhumi Pednekar wins the Best Actor for the Original Series Popular Choice award for the The Royals.

Aditi Rao Hydari wins the Trendsetting Star of The Year award.

Nushrratt Bharuccha wins the Mould Breaker of the Year award for her horror sequel Chhorii 2.

Rasika Dugal receives the Most Dynamic Artist of Indian Showbiz award.

Tillotama Shome wins the Best Actor award in the Original Series category for the brilliant Paatal Lok Season 2.

Manushi Chhillar bags the Power Packed Performer of the Year award.

Huma Qureshi wins the Most Loved Performer of The Year award for Delhi Crime Season 3.

The Shefali Shah starrer also won the Best Original Series of the Year award.

Sanya Malhotra wins the Best Actor award for her impactful performance in Mrs. The Arati Kadav film also bagged the Best Feature Film award.

Abhishek Bachchan wins the male counterpart award for the road dramam Kaalidhar Laapata.

Kriti Kharbanda wins the Breakthrough Performer of the Year award for Rana Naidu 2.

Nikita Dutta wins the the Inspirational Artist of the Year award.

Anya Singh wins the Best Supporting Actor award for her act in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Prajakta Koli wins the Best Actor, People's Choice, award in the Original Series category for Mismatched.

Jennifer Winget wins the Digital Sensation of the Year award.

Aneet Padda wins the Most Iconic Debut of the Year award for Saiyaara.

Her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday wins the Most Iconic Debut of the Year award. They also won the Best Onscreen Jodi of the Year award.

Vicky Kaushal wins the Actor of the Year, Popular Choice, award for Chhaava.

Manoj Bajpayee wins the Best Actor, People's Choice, award for Inspector Zende.

Jaideep Alhawat wins the Best Actor award in the Original Series category for Paatal Lok Season 2.

Ayushmann Khurrana wins the Mega Performer of the Year award for Thamma.

Siddhant Chaturvedi wins the Power-Packed Performer of the Year award for Dhadak 2.

Rajkummar Rao wins the Actor of the Year award for his films Srikanth and Bhool Chuk Maaf.

His wife Patralekhaa, who had a baby in November, won the Fascinating Performance of the Year award for Phule.

Raghav Juyal wins the Breakthrough Performer of the Year award for The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Kabir Khan receives the Special Honour Filmmaking Excellence award for Chandu Champion.

Pankaj Tripathi wins a Special Mention Acting Excellence award for Metro... In Dino and Criminal Justice: A Family Affair.

Boman Irani wins the Best Director Original Film award for his The Mehta Boys.

Pratik Gandhi wins the Best Actor, People's Choice award in the Original Series category for Saare Jahaan Se Accha.

Rajat Bedi, seen here with wife Monalisa Bedi, and daughter Vera wins the Best Supporting Actor award for The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Zahan Kapoor wins the Best Actor Popular Choice award in the Original Series category for Black Warrant.

The show also won the Best Director, Original Series, People's Choice award for Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh.

It also won the Best Original Series, People's Choice award.

Amol Parashar wins the Screen Stealer of the Year award for Gram Chikitsalay.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff