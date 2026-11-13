Rakul, Shanaya, Karan At Art Mumbai Party

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Birla brought their style to Art Mumbai's opening night.

Key Points Rakul Singh arrived with husband Jackky Bhagnani while Shanaya Kapoor took a break from the launch of her JioHotstar series Student of the Year: After Dark to attend the event.

Ananya Birla posed with Karan Johar, her mother Neerja Birla and sister Advaitesha Birla. Karan praised the art fair and its contribution to Mumbai's cultural scene.

Avneet Kaur, Pragya Jaiswal, Alizeh Agnihotri, Sonam Bajwa, Naila Grewal, Reem Shaikh and Elnaaz Nourouzi were among the other celebs spotted on opening night.

Mumbai's art and fashion worlds came together as Art Mumbai opened at the Mahalaxmi racecourse. Several actors attended the opening night, turning the art event into a glamorous affair.

Rakul Singh arrives with Jackky Bhagnani.

Student of the Year: After Dark begins streaming on JioHotstar today, Shanaya Kapoor takes a break to party.

Ananya Birla and Karan Johar.

Ananya with mum Neerja Birla and younger sister Advaitesha Birla.

Avneet Kaur.

Pragya Jaiswal.

Alizeh Agnihotri.

Sonam Bajwa.

Naila Grewal.

Reem Shaikh.

Elnaaz Nourouzi.

Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey.

Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Sunny Singh.

Rachit Singh.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, by Satish Bodas/Rediff