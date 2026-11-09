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Rakul, Sara, Varun At Diwali Party

By REDIFF MOVIES November 09, 2026 10:37 IST 1 Minute Read
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It was a star-studded Diwali at Bindiya Goswami and J P Dutta's celebration.

Key Points

  • Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arbaaz Khan, Meezaan and Aparshakti Khurana were among the celebs spotted.
  • Host Bindiya Goswami posed with daughters Nidhi and Siddhi Dutta.

Filmmaker J P Dutta and wife Bindiya Goswami hosted a glittering Diwali celebration, bringing together Bollywood stars, filmmakers and friends from the industry.

From Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Singh to Varun Dhawan and Arbaaz Khan, the guests brought plenty of festive glamour to the evening.

 

Rakul Singh with Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Singh with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Arbaaz Khan with wife Sshura

Arbaaz Khan with wife Sshura.

 

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal.

 

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan.

 

Jaanvi Desai with Rohit Dhawan

Jaanvi Desai with Rohit Dhawan.

 

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan.

 

Mona Singh

Mona Singh.

 

Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor.

 

Sapna Malhotra with Siddharth P Malhotra

Sapna Malhotra with Siddharth P Malhotra.

 

Sophie Choudhry with Tanuj Garg

Sophie Choudhry and Tanuj Garg.

 

Bindiya Goswami with daughter's Nidhi Dutta and Siddhi Dutta

Bindiya Goswami with daughters Nidhi Dutta and Siddhi Dutta.

 

Nidhi Dutta with Binoy Gandhi

Nidhi with husband Binoy Gandhi.

 

Meezaan

Meezaan.

 

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana.

 

Krishika Lulla

Krishika Lulla.

 

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Sara Ali KhanRakul SinghVarunDiwali PartyBollywood

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