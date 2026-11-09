Rakul, Sara, Varun At Diwali Party

It was a star-studded Diwali at Bindiya Goswami and J P Dutta's celebration.

Key Points Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arbaaz Khan, Meezaan and Aparshakti Khurana were among the celebs spotted.

Host Bindiya Goswami posed with daughters Nidhi and Siddhi Dutta. Filmmaker J P Dutta and wife Bindiya Goswami hosted a glittering Diwali celebration, bringing together Bollywood stars, filmmakers and friends from the industry.

From Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Singh to Varun Dhawan and Arbaaz Khan, the guests brought plenty of festive glamour to the evening.

Rakul Singh with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Arbaaz Khan with wife Sshura.

Pragya Jaiswal.

Sara Ali Khan.

Jaanvi Desai with Rohit Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan.

Mona Singh.

Kanika Kapoor.

Sapna Malhotra with Siddharth P Malhotra.

Sophie Choudhry and Tanuj Garg.

Bindiya Goswami with daughters Nidhi Dutta and Siddhi Dutta.

Nidhi with husband Binoy Gandhi.

Meezaan.

Aparshakti Khurana.

Krishika Lulla.

Manish Malhotra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff