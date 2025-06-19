HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rakul Lands Up In Barbie Land

REDIFF MOVIES
June 19, 2025 12:04 IST

Aahana gives assassin vibes... Kajol has a question...Palak goes to Korea...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh gives you a peek into her 'Barbie land'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

'Madhumakhi ke sauteli behen hun main,' says Fatima Sana Shaikh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra's mood of the day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar lets her eyes do the talking.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur gives off sari vibes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol has a question for you, and she asks you to #PleaseAnswer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari goes to Korea and dons the traditional outfit called hanbok.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

Kavita Kaushik shows off her curls.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
