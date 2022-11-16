Rakul, Janhvi, Sidharth At Awards Night

Bollywood stars attended the NBT Utsav event, where personalities from cinema, arts, health education and business were felicitated.

Rakul Singh won the Breakthrough Star of the Year award.

Janhvi Kapoor was the Breakthrough Performer of the Year.

Shilpa Shetty won the Fitness Gamechanger Award.

Sidharth Malhotra, who won the Best Actor Award, was full of gratitude at the event as he felt grateful that Mumbai had helped a Delhi boy fulfill his dream.

Raveena Tandon won the Actress Par Excellence Award for her body of work.

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Shabana Azmi.

Rohit Saraf was the Gen-Z Star Of The Year.

Composer Amit Trivedi and Mrunal Thakur were among the celebs felicitated at the event.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar