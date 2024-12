Genelia D'Souza threw a party for her husband Riteish Deshmukh as he turned 46 on December 17.

Riteish and Genelia give out strong #CoupleGoals, as they support each other.

Rakul Singh arrives with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Riteish's brother Dhiraj Deshmukh is married to Jackky Bhagnani's sister Deepshikha.

Shabir Ahluwalia with Kanchi Kaul.

Ashish Chowdhry with wife Samita Bangargi.

Fardeen Khan.

Arpita Khan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com