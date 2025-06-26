Rakul-Jackky Step Out To Watch Maa

A special screening of Kajol-starrer Maa was organised in Mumbai, and film folk lined-up to watch the horror movie.

Kajol is very excited about her new release, Maa.

"My film is releasing in theatres after a long time and I am extremely happy about it," she tells ANI.

"Every actor has to reinvent himself/herself with time. I had never thought I would do a horror film, but here we are. I am extremely proud of this film. The script is quite good. I am a big mythological buff. I love Indian mythology. We have so many stories, it was one of my favourites.

"I think we have made a very good film. Now audience will tell. But Maa ki kasam, humne achi film banai hai," she adds with a laugh.

Kajol's biggest cheerleaders mum Tanuja and sister Tanishaa arrive.

Ajay Devgn doubles up as the producer of Kajol's film, Maa.

Ajay's sister Neelam Devgan with her son Aman and nephew Yug.

Kherin Sharma plays Kajol's daughter in Maa.

Dhanush has worked with Kajol in VIP 2.

Rakul Singh arrives with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Mrunal Thakur.

Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives to support her Chhorii director Vishal Furia, who directs Maa.

Renuka Shahane had directed Kajol in Tribhanga.

Roshni Walia will be seen in Son Of Sardaar 2.

Kubbra Sait.

Surjyasikha Das, who featured in the OTT Kajol-starrer The Trial, also stars in Maa.

Ronit Roy with his wife Neelam and son Agastya.

Sonu Nigam.

Rohit Shetty.

Rajkumar Gupta.

Aanand L Rai.

