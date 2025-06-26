HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Rakul-Jackky Step Out To Watch Maa

Rakul-Jackky Step Out To Watch Maa

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 26, 2025 14:52 IST

x

A special screening of Kajol-starrer Maa was organised in Mumbai, and film folk lined-up to watch the horror movie.

Kajol is very excited about her new release, Maa.

"My film is releasing in theatres after a long time and I am extremely happy about it," she tells ANI.

"Every actor has to reinvent himself/herself with time. I had never thought I would do a horror film, but here we are. I am extremely proud of this film. The script is quite good. I am a big mythological buff. I love Indian mythology. We have so many stories, it was one of my favourites.

"I think we have made a very good film. Now audience will tell. But Maa ki kasam, humne achi film banai hai," she adds with a laugh.

 

Kajol's biggest cheerleaders mum Tanuja and sister Tanishaa arrive.

 

Ajay Devgn doubles up as the producer of Kajol's film, Maa.

 

Ajay's sister Neelam Devgan with her son Aman and nephew Yug.

 

Kherin Sharma plays Kajol's daughter in Maa.

 

Dhanush has worked with Kajol in VIP 2.

 

Rakul Singh arrives with husband Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Mrunal Thakur.

 

Nushrratt Bharuccha arrives to support her Chhorii director Vishal Furia, who directs Maa.

 

Renuka Shahane had directed Kajol in Tribhanga.

 

Roshni Walia will be seen in Son Of Sardaar 2.

 

Kubbra Sait.

 

Surjyasikha Das, who featured in the OTT Kajol-starrer The Trial, also stars in Maa.

 

Ronit Roy with his wife Neelam and son Agastya.

 

Sonu Nigam.

 

Rohit Shetty.

 

Rajkumar Gupta.

 

Aanand L Rai.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Kajol Is In Awe Of Ravana
Why Kajol Is In Awe Of Ravana
'I Love Getting Hurt In Love'
'I Love Getting Hurt In Love'
Can Motherhood Kill An Actor's Career?
Can Motherhood Kill An Actor's Career?
Nitanshi, Ananya, SRK Show You 10 Ways To Go Viral
Nitanshi, Ananya, SRK Show You 10 Ways To Go Viral
Huma's HAWT Dance Moves
Huma's HAWT Dance Moves

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Iranian Movies

webstory image 2

10 Supernatural Thrillers On OTT

webstory image 3

8 Must-Try Cookie Recipes You'll Love

VIDEOS

Rajnath Singh arrives at Qingdao airport0:56

Rajnath Singh arrives at Qingdao airport

Water level in River Beas increases amid heavy rainfall in Mandi1:41

Water level in River Beas increases amid heavy rainfall...

Janhvi spotted in no-makeup look 1:15

Janhvi spotted in no-makeup look

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD