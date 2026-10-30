Rakul-Jackky Celebrate Karva Chauth

From Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrating mid-air to Kajal A Kitchlu marking her wedding anniversary, here's a look at how the stars made the occasion memorable with their partners.

Key Points Rakul Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain celebrate Karva Chauth with their spouses.

Kajal A Kitchlu marks both Karva Chauth and her wedding anniversary with husband Gautam Kitchlu, sharing a heartfelt message about their relationship..

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha celebrate Karva Chauth mid-air.

Bollywood couples celebrated Karva Chauth with love and sharing special moments with their spouses on social media.

From Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrating mid-air to Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's festive pictures, here's a look at the stars who made the occasion special.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani celebrate Karva Chauth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal A Kitchlu shares picture with husband Gautam Kitchlu and writes, 'The best part of growing through life is having your favourite person to grow with.

'Through all the highs, the lows, the madness, the milestones and the everyday magic, I'm grateful it's you. Happy Karwa Chauth and happiest anniversary to us, my love. Here's to forever with you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana shares picture with his lovely wife Tahira Kashyap.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak/Instagram

Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak shares a picture with her Drishyam 3 Director husband Abhishek Pathak and writes, 'The moon will change a thousand times, but may it always find us together.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pankaj Tripathi/Instagram

Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula shares their Karva Chauth pictures taken by their daughter Aashi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate Karva Chauth mid-air

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan with her husband Rocky Jaiswal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande with her husband Vicky Jain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

Remo D'souza with his wife Lizelle D'Souza.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff