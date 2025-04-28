Rakul Is Still 'Weekending In Her Head'

Film folk are mixing work with pleasure, and teasing us with pictures of their travels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

The week may have started but Rakul Singh is still 'weekending here in my head.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Triptii Dimri makes the most of the golden hour on a beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha, who celebrates her 38th birthday today, April 28, attends a store launch event in Abu Dhabi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar says, 'Firsts are always special... First time in #japnesekimono... felt absolutely cute omg @joyncrew this was truly something.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F does a photoshoot in Rajasthan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar and her brother Dalmitra visit their grandmother's house and catch up with their fur buddies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry enjoys a lavish spread in California, 'When the heart & stomach are full.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'An Eventful trip of Last 24 hours. Mum-del Del-Mum.. My first event in my hometown. And No you can’t ever beat dilli ki shaadiyan Wishlist: tikki and chole kulche. Ate and how,' updates Nia Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray attends an award function in Kolkata, and writes, 'What a phenomenal night at the Pride of Bengal awards in Kolkata! I was deeply honoured to receive the Shakti award for Resilience. The fact I started my career in 1991 and I’m still around is a testament to it.

'Seriously I was sort of overwhelmed on stage even as the amazing @nehadhupia emceed like an air traffic controller and infused the evening with warmth and humour. I have received a number of awards over the years but this one was special. Baba would be proud and my homeland - Bengal- was recognising me as one of their own. I also enjoyed connecting with ethereal and sensitive @imouniroy and @indraneilsengupta

'And to occupy the same air as @tillotamashome - faint! (Why did she have to die?? #paatalok)'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Konwar/Instagram

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar spend '5 days in Dubai being absolutely outdoors and soaking up the sun Never knew Dubai was so amazing for swimming, running and cycling! Swam 3.5k, cycled 70k and ran about 15k Can’t wait to be back with my angel like super supportive friends and explore some more.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

Manav Kaul treks in Uttarakhand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker takes in the view in London.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff