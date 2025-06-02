Rakul Gets Tanned In Bali

Mrunal, Pooja shoot in UK... Manushi meets the world's most beautiful women... Disha in Cannes...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh spends the weekend in Bali and writes, 'I came. I tanned. I posed.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur sends a postcard from Glasgow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde is in Glasgow as well, enjoying a sunny day at the Kelvingrove Park.

Both ladies are shooting for David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

'From once being crowned to now judging the competition, honoured to return to the Miss World stage. It's tough being on either side but felt so nervous and excited for the contestants! Reminded me of my days An unforgettable night of beauty, purpose and power,' says Manushi Chhillar from Hyderabad, where she attended the 72nd Miss World beauty pageant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy gets ready for the day in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Mani Raj/Instagram

Priya Mani Raj enjoys sunny Houston weather.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar Vaidya/Instagram

Disha Parmar Vaidya visits Cannes after the film festival comes to a close.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti and husband Sumit Suri sing Pyar Ki Kashti Mein on Phi Phi Island.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar seeks blessings at the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur sends us a pout from London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor, who turns 40 on June 26, explores the streets of Amsterdam where he's holidaying with sister Anshula.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani goes on a Singapore cruise with wife Neha Swami.

'We live we love we fight we hate but eventually we Slay and then repeat.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vir Das/Instagram

Vir Das celebrates his birthday in London and recaps the day: 'London budday was good. Drank in a park. Bought poetry. Played some sort of walk around London solving clues game. Ate much cake and great pie.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff