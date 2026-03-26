Rakul, Ananya, Kriti Glam Up Awards Night

Film folk looked glamorous for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2026 that were held on March 25 in Mumbai.

Key Points Best Film (Jury): Kesari Chapter 2 and Best Director (Jury): Mohit Suri.

Best Actor Debut Male: Ahaan Panday, Best Actor Debut Female: Aneet Padda, both winning for Saiyaara.

Best Film (Popular Choice) awards: Dhurandhar and Saiyaara.

Best Director OTT: Aryan Khan and Best Series OTT: The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Best OTT Film: Kalidhaar Laapata.

Kriti Sanon, looking striking in green, won the Best Actor Female (Popular Choice) award for Tere Ishk Mein.

Vicky Kaushal won the the Best Actor Male (Popular Choice) for Chhaava.

Rakul Singh won the Super Stylish Pathbreaker Of The Year award.

Ananya Panday won the Best Supporting Actor award for Kesari Chapter 2.

Disha Patani won the Most Stylish Glam Star award.

Kiara Advani was the Fashion Icon of the Year.

Huma Qureshi won the Best Actor, OTT (Female, Popular Choice) award for the political series Maharani season 4. Lakshya won the male counterpart for The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Vaani Kapoor won the Best Actor Female (Jury) award for Mandala Murders. Pankaj Tripathi won the the Best Actor Male (Jury) award for Criminal Justice: A Family Matters.

Shilpa Shetty won the Stylish Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Shefali Shah won the Best Actor, Special Jury award, OTT, for Delhi Crime Season 3.

Shehnaaz Gill won the Style Sensation award.

Hina Khan won the Television Trendsetter award.

Shaan won the Musical Powerhouse award.

Anupam Kher won the Best Director, Inspirational Film award for Tanvi The Great.

Ali Fazal won the Stylish Mould-Breaker award.

Ishaan Khatter won the Breakthrough Performance Of The Year award for Homebound.

Arjun Rampal shared the Best Actor in a Negative Role award with Akshaye Khanna for Dhurandhar.

Rakesh Bedi basks in the limelight after winning the Best Supporting Actor Male award for Dhurandhar.

Vineet Kumar Singh won the Best Supporting Actor award for Chhaava.

Akshay Kumar, David Dhawan and his son Varun Dhawan.

Akshay won the Best Actor Male (Jury) award for Kesari Chapter 2. Yami Gautam won the Best Actor Female (Jury) award for Haq.

David Dhawan won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chunky Panday with Milap Zaveri, who won the Best Dialogue award for Ek Deewne Ki Deewaaniyat.

Kajol won the Game Changer of The Year (OTT and Cinema) Female award. Ajay Devgn won the Three Decades of Cinematic Excellence award.

Bobby Deol won the Game Changer Of The Year (OTT and Cinema) Male award.

Shriya Saran, seen here with husband Andrei Koscheev, won the Stylish Mould-Breaker Female award.

Kiran Rao won the Most Stylish Filmmaker award.

Suneil Shetty won the Timeless Fashion Icon award.

Ahan Shetty won the Stylish Rising Force award.

Amaal Malik won the Best Reality Show Personality Male award. Tejasswi Prakash won the Best Reality Show Personality Female award.

Nakkul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are the Most Stylish Couple Of the Year, Television.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff