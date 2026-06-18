Rakhi Sawant Steals The Show At Awards Event

The Bombay Times Headliners Awards 2026 was held at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

Key Points Malaika Arora, Kajol captured immense media attention.

Vedang Raina represented Gen-Z.

Rupali Ganguly and Ashnoor Kaur were also spotted.

Bhumi Pednekar won the Social Impact Champion award for her Climate Warrior initiative.

Malaika Arora looks stunning in a shimmery skirt.

Rakhi Sawant makes a mark in her over the top style.

Sophie Choudry looks elegant in white.

Kajol looks stunning.

Divya Dutta says 'I made my own place in that spotlight'.

Konkona Sen Sharma arrives in a black printed sari.

Krystle D'souza.

Rupali Ganguly.

Vandana Gupte.

Ananya Birla.

Tisca Chopra.

Anju Mahendru.

Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir.

Ashnoor Kaur.

Giorgia Andriani.

Chahhat Khanna.

Anaya Bangar.

Reva Kaurase.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff