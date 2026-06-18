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Rakhi Sawant Steals The Show At Awards Event

By REDIFF MOVIES June 18, 2026 15:08 IST 1 Minute Read
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The Bombay Times Headliners Awards 2026 was held at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

Key Points

  • Malaika Arora, Kajol captured immense media attention.
  • Vedang Raina represented Gen-Z.
  • Rupali Ganguly and Ashnoor Kaur were also spotted.
 

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar won the Social Impact Champion award for her Climate Warrior initiative.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looks stunning in a shimmery skirt.

 

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant makes a mark in her over the top style.

 

Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry looks elegant in white.

 

Kajol

Kajol looks stunning.

 

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta says 'I made my own place in that spotlight'.

 

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma arrives in a black printed sari.

 

Krystle D'souza

Krystle D'souza.

 

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly.

 

Vandana Gupte

Vandana Gupte.

 

Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla.

 

Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra.

 

Anju Mahendru

Anju Mahendru.

 

Sheeba Chaddha

Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir.

 

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur.

 

Giorgia Andriani

Giorgia Andriani.

 

Chahhat Khanna

Chahhat Khanna.

 

Anaya Bangar

Anaya Bangar.

 

Reva Kaurase

Reva Kaurase.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

KajolAshnoor KaurBombay Times Headliners AwardsMumbaiVedang Raina

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