HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Rakhi Sawant Is In The Mood For Mastiii!

Rakhi Sawant Is In The Mood For Mastiii!

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: November 21, 2025 12:25 IST

x

Film folk hoped to end their week with a laugh, and lined up for the special screening of Mastiii 4 in Mumbai.

Shriya Saran catches up on her movie-watching.

 

Rakhi Sawant, who starred in the first Masti (2004), showcases her sculpted jawline and signature fashion at the screening.

 

Isha Koppikar.

 

Raai Laxmi.

 

Tiger Shroff updates himself with the latest movies, attending both Mastiii 4 and 120 Bahadur screenings.

 

Mastiii 4 has a slew of gorgeous women in the cast, including Elnaaz Norouzi.

 

Polish actor Natalia Janoszek is in the film too.

 

As does Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Shreya Sharma.

 

Runaway Lugaai actor Ruhi Singh completes the female cast.

 

Tusshar Kapoor and his dad Jeetendra put in an appearance in the film.

 

Aftab Shivdasani has been a part of the original cast.

 

As has Ritiesh Deshmukh.

 

And Vivek Oberoi, seen here with parents, Yashodhara and Suresh Oberoi.

 

Director Milap Zaveri with Mastiii 4 cast members.

 

Rishabh Sawhney.

 

Darshan Kumaar.

 

Pratik Sehajpal.

 

Harmeet Singh, Karishma Modi and Manmeet Singh.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bollywood's Ladies Cheer Farhan Akhtar
Bollywood's Ladies Cheer Farhan Akhtar
Did Shibani Like Farhan's 120 Bahadur?
Did Shibani Like Farhan's 120 Bahadur?
Is This Kriti's Boyfriend?
Is This Kriti's Boyfriend?
Inside Tara Sutaria's Mumbai Home
Inside Tara Sutaria's Mumbai Home
Wamiqa Does An Aishwarya
Wamiqa Does An Aishwarya

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

VIDEOS

Toxic smog blankets Akshardham and surrounding areas, air quality deteriorates to Severe level1:03

Toxic smog blankets Akshardham and surrounding areas, air...

Devotees light lamps in Shri Jagannath Temple Shri Gundicha temple on occasion of Dev Dewali1:55

Devotees light lamps in Shri Jagannath Temple Shri...

Sachin Tendulkar along with his family arrives in Nagpur Maharashtra on a personal visit1:04

Sachin Tendulkar along with his family arrives in Nagpur...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO