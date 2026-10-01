Home  » Movies » Rakhi Sawant At Mushtaq Khan's Prayer Meet

Rakhi Sawant At Mushtaq Khan's Prayer Meet

By REDIFF MOVIES October 01, 2026 14:37 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Mushtaq Khan, known for his versatile supporting roles, was remembered by the film fraternity at a prayer meet in Mumbai, following his passing on September 24.

Key Points

  • Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passed away on September 24 after battling cancer.
  • A prayer meet was held in Mumbai, attended by numerous Bollywood colleagues.
  • Poonam Dhillon, Rajpal Yadav, Rahul Roy were among those who paid their respects.
 

Film folk paid their respects to veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, who passed away on September 24 after battling cancer.

Born in Baihar, Madhya Pradesh, Khan acted in over 500 movies and garnered wide popularity through his supporting roles. He stepped into the world of cinema with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980 and went on to do films like Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Saathi, Sadak, Junoon, Gunaah, Sir, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Gadar, Welcome and Gadar 2.

Tributes from the Film Fraternity

Rakhi Sawant with Mushtaq Khan's son Mohsin Khan

Rakhi Sawant condoles with Mushtaq Khan's son Mohsin Khan.

Poonam Dhillon

Poonam Dhillon.

Rajpal Yadav

Rajpal Yadav shared a close bond with Khan, as he was in hospital in the latter's final hours.

'I was in hospital to see him, his condition was critical. But I didn't think he would leave us so suddenly,' Rajpal had posted earlier.

Sulbha Arya

Sulbha Arya.

Kiran Kumar

Kiran Kumar.

Arjun Firoz Khan and Upasana Singh

Arjun Firoz Khan and Upasana Singh.

Rajesh Puri, Arjun Firoz Khan, Ehsaan Qureshi

Rajesh Puri, Arjun Firoz Khan, Ehsaan Qureshi join the mourners.

Anang Desai

Anang Desai, extreme left.

Mushtaq Khan's prayer meet

Others present at the prayer meet were Mukesh Rishi, Rahul Roy, Vindu Dara Singh, Akhilendra Mishra, Gajendra Chauhan, Sunil Pal, Shahbaaz Khan, K K Goswami, Dilip Sen, Ali Khan, Anjan Shrivastav.

Photographs: ANI Photos, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Mushtaq KhanMumbaiRakhi SawantRajpal YadavDil Hai Ki Manta Nahin

More From Rediff

Dorothy Review: Bold, Evocative, Confused

Dorothy Review: Bold, Evocative, Confused
Dhoomakethu Review: Fun But Flawed Comedy

Dhoomakethu Review: Fun But Flawed Comedy
The Vvaan Review: Part Harmless, Part Tedious

The Vvaan Review: Part Harmless, Part Tedious

Related Stories

'Mushtaqbhai Left An Impression In Smallest Of Roles'

'Mushtaqbhai Left An Impression In Smallest Of Roles'

Quick Links

SadakPoonam DhillonRahul RoyArjun Firoz KhanBollywood

Web Stories

Lava Virat Curve 5G On Sale

Lava Virat Curve 5G On Sale
iPhone 18 Pro: 10 Places Where It Costs Most

iPhone 18 Pro: 10 Places Where It Costs Most
3 Indian Faves On Most-Loved Food List

3 Indian Faves On Most-Loved Food List