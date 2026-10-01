Rakhi Sawant At Mushtaq Khan's Prayer Meet

Mushtaq Khan, known for his versatile supporting roles, was remembered by the film fraternity at a prayer meet in Mumbai, following his passing on September 24.

Key Points Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan passed away on September 24 after battling cancer.

A prayer meet was held in Mumbai, attended by numerous Bollywood colleagues.

Poonam Dhillon, Rajpal Yadav, Rahul Roy were among those who paid their respects.

Film folk paid their respects to veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, who passed away on September 24 after battling cancer.

Born in Baihar, Madhya Pradesh, Khan acted in over 500 movies and garnered wide popularity through his supporting roles. He stepped into the world of cinema with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai in 1980 and went on to do films like Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Saathi, Sadak, Junoon, Gunaah, Sir, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Gadar, Welcome and Gadar 2.

Tributes from the Film Fraternity

Rakhi Sawant condoles with Mushtaq Khan's son Mohsin Khan.

Poonam Dhillon.

Rajpal Yadav shared a close bond with Khan, as he was in hospital in the latter's final hours.

'I was in hospital to see him, his condition was critical. But I didn't think he would leave us so suddenly,' Rajpal had posted earlier.

Sulbha Arya.

Kiran Kumar.

Arjun Firoz Khan and Upasana Singh.

Rajesh Puri, Arjun Firoz Khan, Ehsaan Qureshi join the mourners.

Anang Desai, extreme left.

Others present at the prayer meet were Mukesh Rishi, Rahul Roy, Vindu Dara Singh, Akhilendra Mishra, Gajendra Chauhan, Sunil Pal, Shahbaaz Khan, K K Goswami, Dilip Sen, Ali Khan, Anjan Shrivastav.

Photographs: ANI Photos, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff