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Home  » Movies » Rakesh Bedi: 'Where's The 1 Crore Bonus From Dhurandhar?'

Rakesh Bedi: 'Where's The 1 Crore Bonus From Dhurandhar?'

By SUBHASH K JHA
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 08:30 IST

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Rakesh Bedi refutes claims of receiving a Rs 1 crore bonus from the makers of Dhurandhar.

Rakesh Bedi in Dhurandhar

IMAGE: Rakesh Bedi in Dhurandhar.

Key Points

  • Character actor Rakesh Bedi has denied receiving a reported Rs 1 crore bonus from the makers of Dhurandhar.
  • Bedi expressed surprise and amusement at the reports, stating the money is not in his account.
  • The denial highlights a broader discussion about the significant profits made by the Dhurandhar films.
 

Character actor Rakesh Bedi, whose career has encountered a second innings, is aghast about widespread reports that he has received a 'bonus' of Rs 1 crore from the makers of Dhurandhar for his contribution to the blockbuster.

"Where is that money? I haven't seen it! It is not in my account," Rakesh chuckles.

The Dhurandhar Profit Debate

This brings us to the wider question of the humongous profits that Dhurandhar and its companion film have made.

Why have the producers not made any move to share the profits with the team?

Now that the twin peaks have made history, why are the actors not being made to feel they have contributed to the success with some bonus from the monstrous surplus cash?

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

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Rakesh BediRajesh Alva

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