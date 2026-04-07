Rajpal Yadav Forgives Journo For Bad Taste Quip

Following the backlash over a quip in bad taste referencing his jail term, Rajpal Yadav has publicly defended journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, urging fans to show understanding and forgiveness.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajpal Yadav/Instagram

Key Points Rajpal Yadav defends Saurabh Dwivedi after the journalist's a quip in bad taste at the Chetak Screen Awards about Yadav's jail term caused controversy.

Yadav urged fans not to hurt Dwivedi's feelings, emphasising their close relationship and Dwivedi's respect for him.

The controversy stemmed from a remark Dwivedi made about Yadav's loan repayment obligations during the awards show.

Salman Khan voiced support for Rajpal Yadav, praising his contributions to cinema and urging people not to overreact.

Rajpal Yadav has come out in support of journalist Saurabh Dwivedi following a backlash over a remark made at Sunday's Chetak Screen Awards that referenced Yadav's recent jail term in a loan-related case.

Taking to X, Rajpal Yadav defended Dwivedi, saying, 'Saurabh is like my younger brother. He has always respected me. In fact, he made the entire auditorium applaud my performance, for which I am very thankful to him.'

'Just like in a film, you intend to convey one message, but another may be perceived by the audience. So please do not hurt Saurabh's feelings or cause him pain. Hurting him is like hurting me. I love Saurabh. I love you all.'

The Incident at the Chetak Screen Awards

During the awards ceremony, Rajpal Yadav had reflected on global uncertainties, saying, 'So much is happening in the world, with wars going on. How do I interpret the rupee-dollar fluctuation? I can't fathom what is happening.'

Responding to this, Dwivedi, who was hosting that segment, quipped, 'Rajpalbhai, dollar-rupya kitna bhi upar neeche ho, aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain (no matter how the dollar-rupee fluctuates, you will have to repay what you owe).'

Yadav laughed off the comment and replied, 'Masla toh sun lo ek baar (at least hear my side once).'

At this point, co-host Zakir Khan deftly stepped in, saying, 'Mere khayal se mamla adalat mein hai, toh iss baat ko yahin chhod dete hain (since the matter is subjudice, let's leave it here).'

Rajpal Yadav's Legal Case Explained

In February, Rajpal Yadav surrendered before a court to serve a six month sentence in a cheque bounce case linked to a loan taken in 2010 for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata.

He was subsequently sent to Tihar jail after the Delhi high court noted that he was liable to pay Rs 1.35 crore (Rs 13.5 million) in each of the seven cheque bounce cases filed against him.

The court also directed that the amount already deposited with the registrar general be released to the complainant.

Yadav had borrowed Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) from Murli Projects Pvt Ltd for the film, which failed at the box office, leading to a prolonged financial and legal dispute. Over time, the unpaid amount reportedly rose to nearly Rs 9 crore (Rs 90 million) due to interest and penalties.

Before surrendering, the actor had stated that he had no means to repay the debt. He later received financial support from members of the film industry, including Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan.

Reactions and Social Media Response

Before Rajpal Yadav issued his clarification, Salman Khan had voiced his support for the actor on X.

He praised Yadav's three decades-long contribution to cinema and urged people not to overreact to remarks made in the heat of the moment.

'Rajpalbhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai (Rajpalbhai, you are working for the last 30 years and we all have worked multiple times with you because we know you know your job and bring value to it. You will continue to get work at the current rate of the dollar. This is the reality).'

Meanwhile, social media reactions were sharply divided. While some users echoed Yadav's appeal for restraint, others criticised Dwivedi for being insensitive during a public event.

One user wrote, 'Shameless Saurabh Dwivedi is making fun of Rajpal Yadav in a packed gathering.'

Another commented, 'Saurabh Dwivedi played dirty with Rajpal Yadav,' while a third described the remark as 'a cheap attempt at humour.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff