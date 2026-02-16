Rajkummar Rao's Weight Journey From Nikam To Sourav Ganguly

'For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs and I was eating 2 pizzas and lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Key Points Rajkummar Rao wraps up Nikam, based on Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

Next, he will shoot a biopic on Sourav Ganguly.



Rajkummar wraps Nikam

Rajkummar Rao has wrapped up his upcoming biopic Nikam based on public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

Nikam is known for handling complex, high-stakes criminal cases in India like the 1993 Bombay Blasts, the 2008 Mumbai train attacks, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack trial.

It is directed by Avinash Arun (Pataal Lok, Three Of Us and Killa) and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Post Nikam, Rajkummar will start working on the biopic on cricket legend Sourav Ganguly. It will be directed by Luv Ranjan.

'My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically which I love doing,' Rajkummar Rao writes.

'I'm not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hard work which I've achieved in Nikam, be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age) or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but...'

Rajkummar Rao went half bald for Bose

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao in Bose.

'Everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight.'

Rajkummar Rao lost weight for Trapped

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao in Trapped.

'... Or to not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED...'

Rajkummar Rao played a blind businessman in Srikanth

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth.

'...Or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren't rolling during SRIKANTH.'

Rajkummar Rao gears up for Sourav Ganguly biopic

'For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs and I was eating 2 pizzas and lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hard work in the film.

'And now it's the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much Love.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff