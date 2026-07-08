Does Rajkummar Rao Get Dada right? VOTE!

RajKummar Rao is set to portray Sourav Ganguly in the biopic Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, with the first look poster dramatically recreating Dada's iconic shirtless celebration at Lord's after India's 2002 NatWest Trophy victory.

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao on the Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Key Points Sourav Ganguly, celebrating his 54th birthday, expressed his excitement for the film, calling the poster the 'best gift ever'.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Rajkummar Rao, the film is slated for release on May 14, 2027.

Cricket legend Sourav Ganguly received a special surprise on his 54th birthday on July 8, as the makers of his upcoming biopic, Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, unveiled its first poster featuring Rajkummar Rao.

Minutes after the poster was unveiled, Ganguly shared it on social media and commented, 'The Best Gift Ever! Can't wait to see you play my cover drive! @rajkummar_rao.'

Recreating a Historic Moment

The poster recreates a memorable moment from Ganguly's career, showing a shirtless Rajkummar Rao waving his jersey from the Lord's balcony after India's NatWest Trophy win over England in 2002.

The gesture was a response to English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, who had previously celebrated a series draw in Mumbai by taking off his jersey on the field.

And it, in fact, happened on July 13, 2002.

The Dada Story

Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story will revolve around Ganguly's journey from a young cricketer from Kolkata to one of India's most successful captains. It will focus on his career, the challenges he faced, and the role he played in shaping an Indian cricket team that inspired a new generation of players.

The biopic is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and is slated to release on May 14, 2027.

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NatWest Final Flashback

India chased down the 326-run target in the Natwest Tri-Nation series final in 2002 against England.

Mohammed Kaif (87 not out off 75 balls) and Yuvraj Singh (69 off 63 balls) were heroes of the match for India.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff