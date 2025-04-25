Rajkummar Cheers For Patralekhaa

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa stepped out to watch their new film, Phule, at a special screening in Mumbai. A biopic on Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai, the film's release had been delayed but it has finally found its way to theatres on April 25.

The cast and crew wore black bands, pins and badges and observed a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rajkummar Rao supports his wife Patralekhaa, who plays Savitribai Phule in Phule.

Pratik Gandhi plays Jyotiba Phule in the film.

Pratik with Javed Akhtar.

Alexx O'Nell plays the character of Ribbs Jones.

Aahana Kumra.

Huma Qureshi.

Saqib Saleem.

Marathi actress Prajakta Mali.

Shefalii Bagga.

Ruhii Singh.

Rithvik Dhanjani.

Inaamulhaq.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Manisha Kotial/Rediff