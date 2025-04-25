HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rajkummar Cheers For Patralekhaa

REDIFF MOVIES
April 25, 2025

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa stepped out to watch their new film, Phule, at a special screening in Mumbai. A biopic on Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai, the film's release had been delayed but it has finally found its way to theatres on April 25.

The cast and crew wore black bands, pins and badges and observed a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rajkummar Rao supports his wife Patralekhaa, who plays Savitribai Phule in Phule.

 

Pratik Gandhi plays Jyotiba Phule in the film.

Find out more about him here.

 

Pratik with Javed Akhtar.

 

Alexx O'Nell plays the character of Ribbs Jones.

 

Aahana Kumra.

 

Huma Qureshi.

 

Saqib Saleem.

 

Marathi actress Prajakta Mali.

 

Shefalii Bagga.

 

Ruhii Singh.

 

Rithvik Dhanjani.

 

Inaamulhaq.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Manisha Kotial/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
